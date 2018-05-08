UCLA basketball receives commitments from Camarillo's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Santa Margarita's Jake Kyman

May. 8, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
- Basketball
UCLA basketball coach Steve Alford made a big statement on Tuesday with his recruiting strategy when juniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. of Camarillo and Jake Kyman of Santa Margarita announced they had committed to the Bruins.
“Two local kids in one day,” Kyman’s father, Coley, said.
Both will be four-year players at their respective high schools, something unusual in the age of player movement. Both are viewed as potential four-year players at UCLA at a time one-and-done can disrupt programs.
May. 8, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
- Baseball
Arcadia (23-0) has proved it has the pitching depth to be one of the best teams over a 25-game regular season. But do the Apaches have the type of quality pitching to win in playoff-like situations?
That’s going to be the test starting Tuesday night when the Apaches play Crescenta Valley (21-4) in the first game of a two-game series to decide the Pacific League championship.
The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Arcadia, followed by a Friday night game at Stengel Field.
May. 8, 2018, 6:55 a.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 4
May. 7, 2018, 8:10 p.m.
Casey Leebrick of San Luis Obispo shot a 5-under par 67 to win the Northern individual regional at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday.
Austin Liu of Oak Park and Owen Arvit of Arroyo Grande tied for second after shooting 68.
The top 20 finishers move on to the Southern Section individual finals on May 17 at Rancho San Marcos.
May. 7, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
- Baseball
Etiwanda is the defending Southern Section Division 2 champion in prep baseball, so the Eagles know how to play in pressure games. They came out on Monday in the first game of a critical three-game series against Damien and performed brilliantly.
Marcus Johnson threw a five-hitter and Cody Freeman contributed four hits from the leadoff position to lead Eitwanda past Damien 13-1 and pull the Eagles into a first-place tie in the Baseline League. Gio Del Negro had three hits and Tyler Bardowell and Austyn Coleman hit home runs.
Rancho Cucamonga defeated Chino Hills 2-1 in 10 innings. Omar De La Herran broke the tie with a home run. That means Damien and Etiwanda are two games ahead of third-place Chino Hills with two to play.
May. 7, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 7, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
- Track
The Ford Southern Section track and field prelims will take place Saturday at four sites around Southern California.
Division 1 is at Trabuco Hills. Division 2 is at Moorpark. Division 3 is at Estancia. Division 4 is at Carpinteria.
Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events at noon. General admission is $8 and $5 for students.
May. 6, 2018, 10:26 a.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
May. 6, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
- Football
The top two football teams in Southern California for this fall, Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, are among the schools sending teams to participate in the Orlando Scandrick seven-on-seven tournament set for Saturday at Los Alamitos High. Action begins at 9 a.m.
Gardena Serra, Narbonne, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Alemany, La Habra and Westlake are also among the teams entered.
Scandrick, a cornerback with the Washington Redskins who graduated from Los Alamitos, has been sponsoring the event and providing funds to the team that wins the event to help their football program.
May. 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER
Semifinals, Saturday