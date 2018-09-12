Upland gets first big test against Mission Viejo on Friday

Sep. 12, 2018, 10:46 a.m.
Upland is 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2. Friday’s home football game against unbeaten Mission Viejo (4-0) will be televised by Prime Ticket and offers the Highlanders an opportunity to find out just how good they might be.
Wins over La Habra, Redlands East Valley and La Mirada have served as ample preparation. But now it’s test time.
Junior quarterback Evan Rowe won the starting job and has played pretty much mistake-free football. He has passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns.
Sep. 11, 2018, 6:35 p.m.
Four Southern California-based beach volleyball players have been selected to compete at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires pending approval of the U.S. Olympic Committee. The competition takes place Oct. 6-18.
Tim Brewster, a Sherman Oaks Notre Dame graduate who will begin his freshman year as a student at UCLA, is teaming with Santa Monica graduate John Schwengel on the men’s side. Both are 18.
On the women’s side, Devon Newberry, a Marymount High student committed to UCLA, will team with Lindsey Sparks, an Edison grad who signed with UCLA for beach volleyball.
Sep. 11, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
The top three teams in Southern Section water polo — Harvard-Westlake, Newport Harbor and Loyola — will be participating in an eight-team tournament at Harvard-Westlake that begins on Thursday.
The championship match will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and streamed live by HWTV.
Also in the tournament are Miramonte, Vista, Bellarmine, Oaks Christian and Sacred Heart Prep.
Sep. 11, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Angelou High last week had one of its best victories in the brief history of its football program — a 26-6 win over Hawkins.
Sophomore Damariyea Molale had a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown and also scored on a 10-yard run. He had two interceptions and four solo tackles.
Senior Jesus Duran returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown.
Sep. 11, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
When it comes to big plays, the Corona Centennial receiving duo of Reggie Retzlaff and Gary Bryant are delivering.
Using their speed and big-play skills, they have combined for 10 touchdown catches for the 4-0 Huskies.
Retzlaff, who came to Centennial as a quarterback, has 16 receptions for 414 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaging 25.9 yards per catch.
Sep. 11, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
When the high school football season began on Aug. 17, most City Section teams were not ready to face their Southern Section counterparts in nonleague games. They were on the losing end in a big way, offering little competition.
On Friday, there are more intersectional games, and we’ll get to see if the City Section teams have improved enough over the last month to offer better competition.
Among the matchups: Venice at Newbury Park; Narbonne at Gardena Serra; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Fernando; Crespi at El Camino Real; Crenshaw at Lawndale; St. Genevieve vs. Taft at Valley College; Agoura at Birmingham; Gardena at Compton; Los Alamitos at Carson.
Sep. 10, 2018, 2:50 p.m.
Sep. 10, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Sep. 10, 2018, 10:40 a.m.
Chris Street was the backup running back as a sophomore for 15-0 Mater Dei last season.
Then Sean Dollars showed up from Rancho Cucamonga to join returnee Shakobe Harper. Street left for JSerra and has been a big factor in the Lions’ 4-0 start.
He has rushed for 110 yards against Corona del Mar, 127 yards against Calabasas, 97 yards against Bishop Amat and 187 yards against Pinnacle. He has seven touchdowns.
Sep. 10, 2018, 9:56 a.m.
Compton coach Calvin Bryant knows how to build a successful football program. He just needed time.
Twice he has had to start from scratch at Compton and build the program back up. Now in the fourth year of his second stint, there are signs of progress.
The Tarbabes are 3-0 with wins over Compton Centennial, Santa Monica and Dominguez.