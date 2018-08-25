USC-bound Jordan Wilmore breaks off 99-yard touchdown run

Aug. 25, 2018, 10:14 a.m.
Any official working Lawndale football games this season better have 100-meter speed to keep up with USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore.
He broke off a 99-yard touchdown run on Friday night during Lawndale’s 25-22 win over Sierra Canyon.
“He’s Superman,’’ coach Travis Clark said.
Aug. 24, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Friday, August 24th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 24, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
- Football
For the second consecutive year, participation in 11-player high school football declined nationwide, according to the annual survey by the National Federation of State High School Assns.
In 2017, there were 1,038,179 high school students participating in 11-player football, a decline of 21,220 from the previous year. In 2016, the decline was 23,238. It’s the fewest number of players playing football since 2004.
Football remains the No. 1 participatory sport for boys by a wide margin. No. 2 is track and field with 600,097.
Aug. 23, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Thursday, August 23rd
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 23, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
- Football
It’s Week 1 of the high school football season and lots of news should be made this weekend.
Two schools from the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Gardena Serra, are traveling to Northern California to play in the Honor Bowl at Mountain View St. Francis. Notre Dame is facing St. Francis on Friday and Serra is playing San Mateo Serra on Saturday.
Notre Dame coach Kevin Rooney is in his 39th season. He used to be an assistant at St. Francis.
Aug. 23, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
Major League Baseball is hosting the States Play tournament this weekend at Global Life Park in Arlington, Texas. It matches the best rising high school seniors from Texas and California. There are 13 players from Southern California participating.
The participants:
Justin Campbell, Simi Valley; Cutter Clawson, Laguna Beach; Cole Dale, Maranatha; Emanuel Dean, Servite; Andrew Devine, Simi Valley; Joey Estes, Paraclete; Evan Fitterer, Aliso Niguel; Josh Hahn, Huntington Beach; Damone Hale, Gardena Serra; Tyson Heaton, Yucaipa; Sean McLain, Beckman; Joe Naranjo, Ayala; Cody Freeman, Etiwanda.
Aug. 22, 2018, 1:16 p.m.
- Football
Hawaii has canceled all after-school sporting events this week as Hurricane Lane continues on a path toward the state.
That means Honolulu Kamehameha Kapalama High is the only football team playing this week because it is traveling to face Carson High on Friday. The team already has left the island state.
The decision to cancel after-school activities until Monday was made by the Hawaii Department of Education.
Aug. 22, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
- Football
Several former Cantwell-Sacred Heart football players who transferred to Schurr have not been cleared by the school or the Southern Section.
Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said information continues to be gathered, but it’s up to Schurr to clarify residential eligibility for any transfers.
The Montebello Unified School District sent out a news release on Wednesday, saying: “The Montebello Unified School District (MUSD) has not received an official written notification from CIF regarding any allegations involving our athletic program at Schurr High School. However, we take any accusations very seriously and are currently reviewing the matter. Our priority at MUSD is to ensure each impacted student is able to pursue and obtain his individual educational and career goals.”
Aug. 22, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Santa Ana Mater Dei announced Wednesday that it has forfeited last week’s 42-14 football win over Bishop Amat after discovering that a player who participated in the game was ineligible.
The school self-reported the violation.
According to a news release from Mater Dei, “The player in question was admitted to MDHS as a result of academic official transcripts which indicated that this fall season would be his 7th semester of high school enrollment. However, in the process of reviewing this student-athlete’s NCAA eligibility requirements, Mater Dei High School discovered additional academic transcripts from his native country (not the United States).
Aug. 21, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
- Football
Thursday, Aug. 23
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE