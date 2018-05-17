Valencia will stay in Division 1 playoffs after protest is denied

May. 17, 2018, 1:16 p.m.
The Southern Section office has denied a protest by Oaks Christian of its baseball game against Valencia, ruling that “it has been determined that at no time prior to the contest was a request made by Oaks Christian to the plate umpire to play that game under protest.”
Valencia won the game 4-3.
Valencia allegedly violated bylaw 1524.2 in engaging in illegal soft toss prior to the game.
May. 17, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
May. 16, 2018, 9:30 p.m.
May. 16, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
May. 16, 2018, 7:28 p.m.
May. 16, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
May. 16, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
There could be another forfeit coming because of an illegal batting practice in the high school baseball playoffs.
Oaks Christian informed Valencia coach Mike Killinger before Wednesday’s Division 1 wild-card game that his team had violated the rule and there was video evidence. Valencia went on to win the game 4-3.
Killinger said he had told his players numerous times about the rules regarding soft toss. He went inside the dressing room to change and when he came out, his players were done warming up. That’s when Oaks Christian informed him of the violation.
May. 16, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Moorpark scored three runs and came away with a 3-1 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Wednesday in a Southern Section Division 1 wild-card game.
Moorpark advances to play No. 3-seeded Orange Lutheran and standout pitcher Cole Winn on Friday at Hart Park in Orange.
Two Notre Dame errors helped Moorpark in the inning. Zack Tipton threw a two-hitter for Moorpark, striking out four. Carter Kessinger gave up four hits, two by Billy Freeman.
May. 16, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
The City Section will hold its track and field prelims on Thursday at Birmingham High. Field events begin at 1 p.m. and running events at 2 p.m.
Qualifiers advance to the championships on May 24 at El Camino College in Torrance.
Carson is one of the favorites in girls. The boys’ competition is wide open with Dorsey, El Camino Real and Palisades in the running.
May. 16, 2018, 3:29 p.m.
Down by two strokes with two holes to play in Tuesday’s City Section golf championship, Diamond Lew of North Hollywood confidently told his coach, Steve Miller, walking to the 17th tee: “Birdie, birdie.”
Sure enough, Lew delivered a birdie on No. 17 to close within one stroke of leader Haram Shin of Marshall.
Then came the par-4 No. 18 at Wilson Golf Course in Griffith Park. Shin left his second shot about 50 feet from the flag but on the green. Lew drove his second shot into the sand trap after hooking his tee shot to the left.