Venice has a top receiving duo in Makai Cope, Chad Johnson Jr.

Jul. 31, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
- Football
At Venice High, when it comes to receivers, the Gondoliers feel they have a duo second to none.
Junior Chad Johnson Jr. and sophomore Makai Cope both are considered top college prospects. They have speed, great hands and will be catching passes from quarterback Luca Diamont, who returns after missing last season because of injury.
“Nobody can probably stop us in the City Section,” Johnson said.
Jul. 30, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
- Football
A year ago, San Fernando surprised the skeptics by defeating Dorsey to win the City Section Division I championship.
Now the Tigers have aspirations of being the team to challenge Narbonne in the Open Division, thanks to lots of returning players.
Coach Robert Garcia will test his team’s strengths starting with a non-league opener against Alemany on Aug. 17. The Tigers also play Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Canyon Country Canyon and Dorsey in non-league games.
Jul. 30, 2018, 6:31 a.m.
- Football
In offering a sneak peek at the top running backs in Southern California, Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale immediately comes to mind. He has finally reached his senior season, and who knows how many yards and touchdowns he’s going to accumulate.
In his junior season, he rushed for 2,220 yards and 31 touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged 12.3 yards per carry. He’s stronger and faster.
Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan commit from Oaks Christian, can’t wait to show his improvement after a year of working on his speed and strength during track season. Tackling him will not be fun.
Jul. 30, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
Manhattan Beach is the site for the USA Volleyball Beach High Performance Championships.
Top up-and-coming junior volleyball teams from the United States and other countries, with players ages 12 to 18, will compete.
Matches begin on Monday at 10 a.m., with the main draw playing Tuesday and Wednesday.
Jul. 29, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
- Basketball
The top girls’ basketball player in California, Charisma Osborne of Windward, keeps adding to her many memories of 2018.
She helped Windward win the Southern Section Open Division championship and CIF state Open Division championship in girls’ basketball.
And on Sunday, she helped the USA team defeat France 92-40 in the championship game of the FIBA U17 Women’s World Basketball Cup in Minsk, Belarus.
Jul. 29, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
- Baseball
The Dodgers are putting their brand, money and reputation behind a commitment to improve the youth sports experience in Southern California.
The first Dodger Training Academy is set to open in Redondo Beach as part of E|L1, a new youth sports platform. The Dodgers are partnering with six-time All-Star Nomar Garciaparra and former MLB prospect Aaron Trolia.
Youth baseball and softball athletes age 5 through high school will be the target audience. The aim is to address challenges in the youth sports experience, from gaining proper instruction, educating about overuse injuries and attacking the prohibitive costs associated with youth sports.
Jul. 29, 2018, 6:50 a.m.
- Football
The Times’ nine-part series previewing Southern California’s top high school football players by position begins Aug. 7.
In a sneak peek, I’ll be reviewing some of the players to watch. First up is quarterback.
Let’s just say that Orange County is loaded this season at the position, from Ryan Hilinski of Orange Lutheran (who has committed to attend South Carolina) to Joey Yellen of Mission Viejo (Arizona State).
There’s also Paul Piferi of Villa Park (Purdue), three-sport standout Nathan Manning of Capistrano Valley and Brendan Costello of San Clemente (Oklahoma State). Add standout juniors Bryce Young of Mater Dei and Ethan Garbers of Corona del Mar and you see what all the fuss is about.
The No. 1 junior in America might be D.J. Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco. The junior class is outstanding and includes Luca Diamont of Venice, Jaden Casey of Calabasas, Ben Gulbranson of Newbury Park and Doug Brumfield of Gardena Serra.
Among the seniors, two standouts from last season in the Inland Empire, Hank Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley and Jayden Daniels of Cajon, are raring to go. Bachmeier, who’s committed to Boise State, passed for 42 touchdowns. Daniels passed for 62 touchdowns.
There are also seniors Ryan Stevens of Chaminade, Darius Perrantes of St. Francis and Nathan Priestley of Loyola, all with the potential to enjoy breakout seasons.
Jul. 28, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
- Baseball
Frank Mutz has resigned as baseball coach at Chaminade. He will be moving to Las Vegas to become a high school athletic director at Calvary Christian.
Mutz enjoyed success at Chaminade for 11 seasons, sending numerous players on to college and several to pro ball while making the Division 1 playoffs.
Chaminade athletic director Todd Borowski said he plans to open up the position to outside candidates.
Jul. 27, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
- Football
At 4 years old, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 78 pounds — plus a little bit more while wearing shoulder pads and carrying around a big yellow helmet — Robert Garcia Jr. sure looked like he was having fun running around the San Fernando High football field on Friday.
The son of San Fernando coach Robert Garcia won’t arrive for high school until 2027, but he already resembles a future lineman. He’s huge for his age and seems to enjoy the physicality of the sport while dressing up with San Fernando players for fall practice.
His father won’t need his son’s help this season. The Tigers have plenty of linemen and lots of talent, but the younger Garcia won’t be a pushover against anyone.
Jul. 27, 2018, 2:04 p.m.
- Football
Taft has begun searching for a new football coach after the resignation of Matt Holly last week.
Holly was head coach for one season.
Holly hired a number of quality assistant coaches, and all of them are staying, Assistant Principal Neezer McNab said. They have been running practice this week.