Verdugo Hills is headed to Dodger Stadium to play for City Section Division I championship

In 1997, Fairfax won a City Section quarterfinal basketball playoff game against Manual Arts. After the game, Manual Arts alleged the Lions had used a player who participated in a church league during the season, making him ineligible.

Fairfax had to forfeit the game and was replaced by Manual Arts. It was an example of a school waiting until it saw whether its team won or lost before reporting a violation, and the fact that the information came out during the playoffs made the impact even more powerful.

The City Section eventually changed to a new rule saying that if an ineligible player were discovered during the playoffs, the individual would be removed and the team would be restricted from participating in the playoffs the next season. That way, a school would not be rewarded for waiting until the playoffs began to inform the athletics office of a violation.