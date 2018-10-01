Volleyball coach Arman Mercado is nearing milestone in his travel pursuits

Oct. 1, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
Besides being one of the top girls’ volleyball coaches in the City Section, Arman Mercado of Taft has a lot of travel pursuits.
He has been to 49 of 50 states. Only Alaska is left.
His latest pursuit is visiting every major league baseball park. He has been to 27 of 30, with the Astros, Rangers and Braves still to go.
Oct. 1, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
Prime Ticket is taking a brief break from its focus on Trinity League football by televising Culver City (5-1, 1-0) at Lawndale (4-2, 1-0) on Friday night in an Ocean League showdown (next week it’s St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei).
It’s a neighborhood game that features USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale going against an improving Culver City team that has relied on quarterbacks Zevi Eckhaus and Nick Lucero.
Games that will be shown on Prep Zone include Orange Lutheran-St. John Bosco, Gardena Serra-Bishop Amat, Calabasas-Sierra Canyon and Alta Loma-Bonita.
Sep. 30, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
There’s a first reading on Tuesday at the Southern Section Council meeting on a proposal that would create a universal 12-day summer dead period for all sports built around July 4th.
Currently, each school and each sport submits when it wants to have a three-week dead period.
This proposal would come close to actually making coaches and athletes take two weeks off instead of switching sports and really not taking a break. Even though it would cut the dead period to 12 days, it doesn’t prevent schools from increasing the break on their own.
Sep. 30, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
There was a time when people couldn’t figure out how good Calabasas or Sierra Canyon were in football because their schedules weren’t exactly challenging.
This season, both schools are battle tested and raising their games, setting the stage for a great matchup Friday at Granada Hills High. Calabasas is 5-1 with wins over Westlake, Lawndale, La Habra, Valencia and Rancho Cucamonga.
Sierra Canyon is 5-2 with wins over Redondo, Grace Brethren, Valencia, Bakersfield and Crespi.
Sep. 29, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Saturday, September 29th
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO LEAGUE
Sep. 28, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 28
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Sep. 28, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
- Football
Standout receiver Kyle Ford of Orange Lutheran has been lost for the season with an ACL injury.
Ford was considered one of the top three receivers in Southern California.
He has caught 29 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sep. 27, 2018, 10:47 p.m.
Thursday, September 27th
SOUTHERN SECTION
BIG VIII LEAGUE
Sep. 26, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
A fourth annual Sunset/Trinity League baseball challenge is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Great Park Stadium in Irvine.
Jan. 15 games
3 p.m. Fountain Valley vs. JSerra
5:30 p.m. Huntington Beach vs. Mater Dei
8 p.m. Edison vs. St. John Bosco
Sep. 26, 2018, 10:50 a.m.
Matthew Craig, a cross-country runner at Bishop Montgomery, and Gerrick Cardenas, a baseball player at the Torrance campus, received perfect scores on the SAT and ACT, respectively, the school announced.
Craig got a 1600 on the SAT after he took the exam in December. He also got a perfect 800 on his SAT II Math exam.
Cardenas received a 36 on his ACT exam he took last month.