Wild day in Southern Section Division 1 playoffs: No. 1 Harvard-Westlake loses

The final pitch in Valencia’s upset of Harvard-Westlake. pic.twitter.com/EIUGtZ0rnj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 19, 2018

Three games ended by walk-off home runs, including two grand slams. And the No. 1 seed goes down. Yes, it was quite an opening day in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs on Friday.

The shocker was No. 1-seeded Harvard-Westlake losing to Valencia 8-4. Valencia came in with a 15-16 record. Harvard-Westlake had a 16-game win streak and unbeaten right-hander Sam Hliboki (9-0) on the mound.

The Vikings went to bed on Wednesday night not even knowing they’d still be in the playoffs after a 4-3 wild-card victory because Oaks Christian filed a protest Thursday morning alleging an illegal practice. But the Southern Section ruled Oaks Christian had failed to make an official protest to the umpire before the game, keeping the Vikings alive.