Wild day in Southern Section Division 1 playoffs: No. 1 Harvard-Westlake loses

- Baseball
Three games ended by walk-off home runs, including two grand slams. And the No. 1 seed goes down. Yes, it was quite an opening day in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs on Friday.
The shocker was No. 1-seeded Harvard-Westlake losing to Valencia 8-4. Valencia came in with a 15-16 record. Harvard-Westlake had a 16-game win streak and unbeaten right-hander Sam Hliboki (9-0) on the mound.
The Vikings went to bed on Wednesday night not even knowing they’d still be in the playoffs after a 4-3 wild-card victory because Oaks Christian filed a protest Thursday morning alleging an illegal practice. But the Southern Section ruled Oaks Christian had failed to make an official protest to the umpire before the game, keeping the Vikings alive.
SOFTBALL CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Div. IV: Bright Star 6, Rivera 2
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
The Battle of the Bay is pretty intense, even when nothing is at stake. And Saturday’s match between Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar is for the Southern Section Division 1 volleyball championship, so fans and players should have plenty of excitement.
The contest takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Cerritos College, and UCLA fans will be watching closely because both teams have future Bruins on their rosters.
Newport Harbor is led by UCLA-bound senior Cole Pender, while Corona del Mar is led by future Bruin Kevin Kobrine. Newport Harbor also has Ohio State signee Ethan Talley. Corona del Mar has USC-bound Brandon Browning and Brandon Hicks, who has committed to UC Santa Barbara.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
- Track
Omari Williams of Dorsey stamped himself as the athlete to beat in the 100 meters, qualifying first in 10.87 seconds at Thursday’s City Section track and field prelims at Birmingham.
Anthony Richardson of Carson ran 10.90. Football standout Jemar Jefferson of Narbonne was third in 11.08. Jefferson qualified first in the 200 in 22.27.
Cross country champion Justin Hazell of El Camino Real cruised in the 3,200 in 9:41.42.
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
- Baseball
The teams in the Valley Mission League have heard it many times in City Section baseball: Your league is weak.
Well, San Fernando and Kennedy showed Thursday in the opening round of the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs that they intend to be heard from.
San Fernando knocked off San Pedro 3-1 in 10 innings. Matt Dodd had a two-run double in the 10th. He also pitched three innings in relief of Steven Villagran, who threw the first seven innings.
- Baseball
On a cloudless, majestic afternoon in Ventura, the expected pitching duel between Jake Saum of St. Bonaventure and Owen Sharts of Simi Valley lived up to expectations.
“What a game,” St. Bonaventure coach Michael Minjares said.
Sharts allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, striking out seven. Saum allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings, striking out six.