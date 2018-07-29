Windward's Charisma Osborne to return home as a world champion

In a sneak peek, I’ll be reviewing some of the players to watch. First up is quarterback. Let’s just say that Orange County is loaded this season at the position, from Ryan Hilinski of Orange Lutheran (who has committed to attend South Carolina) to Joey Yellen of Mission Viejo (Arizona State).

There’s also Paul Piferi of Villa Park (Purdue), three-sport standout Nathan Manning of Capistrano Valley and Brendan Costello of San Clemente (Oklahoma State). Add standout juniors Bryce Young of Mater Dei and Ethan Garbers of Corona del Mar and you see what all the fuss is about.



The No. 1 junior in America might be D.J. Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco. The junior class is outstanding and includes Luca Diamont of Venice, Jaden Casey of Calabasas, Ben Gulbranson of Newbury Park and Doug Brumfield of Gardena Serra.



Among the seniors, two standouts from last season in the Inland Empire, Hank Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley and Jayden Daniels of Cajon, are raring to go. Bachmeier, who’s committed to Boise State, passed for 42 touchdowns. Daniels passed for 62 touchdowns.



There are also seniors Ryan Stevens of Chaminade, Darius Perrantes of St. Francis and Nathan Priestley of Loyola, all with the potential to enjoy breakout seasons.