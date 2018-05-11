With track numbers dwindling, Dorsey stays relevant with multisport athletes

May. 10, 2018, 7:41 p.m.
- Track
There’s a lack of depth in track and field, particularly in the City Section, where schools are seeing dwindling numbers. At the Coliseum League finals on Thursday at Fremont, there was just one varsity athlete entered in the 110 hurdles for boys.
Longtime Dorsey coach Ralph Tilley, who has won 16 City titles, said it’s becoming a challenge convincing top athletes not to focus year round on a single sport. He also sees students choosing private schools instead of sticking with the neighborhood public school.
Whatever the reasons, Dorsey is trying to stay relevant by getting its best athletes to participate in the sport. Long jumper/triple jumper Julian Williams is the top pitcher for the Coliseum League champion baseball team. High jumper/long jumper Porte-joie Tshiaba is a former basketball player.
May. 10, 2018, 7:19 p.m.
- Baseball
The defending Division 1 champions are not done quite yet. El Toro High won the South Coast League baseball championship on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Capistrano Valley.
Chase Luttrell allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking none. He also had two hits. Andrew Noel added two hits. Connor Martin of Capistrano Valley made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff home run. The Division 1 playoff pairings will be announced on Monday.
Mission Viejo claimed third place in the South Coast League with a 3-1 win over Aliso Niguel. Will Levine and Hayden Cody combined on a four-hitter. The Diablos scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Joey Lane had an RBI single.
May. 10, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
- Baseball
There’s no clear favorite to win the City Section Open Division baseball championship on June 2 at Dodger Stadium, but Cleveland and Chatsworth served notice on Thursday that they’re likely to be the top two seeded teams after finishing tied for first place in the West Valley League.
Cleveland has the tiebreaker edge and will be the top seed from the league after defeating Taft 7-5. “We did it,” Coach Sid Lopez said.
Cleveland started seven sophomores this season and overcame a three-game suspension to Lopez for lighting his infield on fire while trying to dry up a puddle. Adrian Gonzalez had two RBIs and Bobby Velasco, Alec Garcia and Christopher Lozano each finished with two hits.
May. 10, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
- Basketball
With the 2018-19 sports season moving up a week, leagues have begun to make changes in their scheduling, and the Mission League has decided to no longer have a 12-game league schedule in basketball. Teams will play each other once, then have a four-team tournament to decide the top four seeds from the league.
“We don’t want to play in December,” Crespi Coach Russell White said of the changes. “We don’t want to play three days a week and with the schedule moving up, we’d have to play 12 games in five weeks.”
The Trinity League also has elected to drop playing each school twice in league play.
May. 10, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
BASEBALL
BASELINE LEAGUE
Etiwanda 10, Damien 3
May. 9, 2018, 10:08 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Greater Los Angeles championship, Wednesday
Loyola 9, Palos Verdes 5
May. 9, 2018, 9:22 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 9, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
Loyola won the Los Angeles regional championship for boys in lacrosse on Wednesday night, defeating Palos Verdes 9-5.
The Cubs were trailing 5-3 before surging to victory. It was 5-5 going into the fourth quarter. Loyola has won three straight regional titles.
Redondo defeated Agoura 16-6 for the girls’ title.
May. 9, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
El Toro is the defending Southern Section Division 1 baseball champion, and the Chargers know all about playing under pressure. They faced a must-win situation on Wednesday if they wanted to stay in the South Coast League title hunt and came away with an 8-4 victory over Capistrano Valley.
That means the two schools will play again on Thursday at Capistrano Valley to decide the league title. They are both 8-3.
Nathan Church was three for three with four RBIs and Erik Tolman hit a two-run home run. Aliso Niguel defeated Mission Viejo 4-3 in eight innings to set up a final game to decide third place. Evan Fitterer had a home run.
May. 9, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION I