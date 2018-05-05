With two games to play, there's a three-way tie for first place in West Valley League

May. 4, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
- Baseball
The West Valley League baseball race remains undecided with one week to go in the regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place among Chatsworth, El Camino Real and Cleveland.
On Friday, Birmingham scored three runs in the seventh to defeat Chatsworth 7-5. Albert Garcia threw a complete game. Alex Milone hit a grand slam for Chatsworth to tie the game at 4-4. In the seventh, Victor Villa delivered an RBI double and Mark Gallardo had a two-run single to break the tie.
Cleveland defeated Granada Hills 8-3. Devin Marton threw struck out four in four innings of relief. Ben Chasek had two RBIs.
May. 4, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 4, 2018, 8:46 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Sage Hill 6, Whitney 4 (8)
May. 3, 2018, 11:08 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 3, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER
Quarterfinals, Thursday
May. 3, 2018, 6:55 p.m.
- Baseball
Sierra Canyon’s 16th consecutive baseball win on Thursday enabled the Trailblazers to clinch the Gold Coast League championship with a 6-0 victory over Paraclete.
Chris Torres struck out seven and walked none. Blue Ellis went three for three and Noah Levin hit a home run. Sierra Canyon is 22-3 overall.
JSerra defeated Santa Margarita 6-4 in eight innings. Blake Klassen had two hits and two RBIs. JSerra will travel to Northern California on Saturday to play in the championship game of the Boras Classic at Santa Clara University.
May. 3, 2018, 6:28 p.m.
- Track
Like father, like son. In the late 1980s, Anthony Borquez set school records at Alemany High in the 100, 200 and 400. He signed with USC and became a teammate of future Olympic champion Quincy Watts.
Nearly 30 years later, there’s another Borquez heating up the track. Brayden Borquez, Anthony’s son, is a junior at Harvard-Westlake and showing the same kind of speed and versatility of his father.
“He’s better than his dad,” Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Coach Joe McNab said Thursday at the Mission League track and field finals at Occidental College.
Borquez was part of a winning 4 x 100-meter relay team that recorded the second fastest time in the state in 41.41. He also won the 400 in 48.30 and the 300 hurdles in 39.57 and was part of the winning 4 x 400-meter relay team in 3:17.56. His versatility helps make Harvard-Westlake the favorite to win its first Southern Section Division 3 championship since 1992.
For him to compete in both the hurdles and 400 is impressive, because each one is a grueling race.
“Once I got used to being comfortable with being uncomfortable, I was good,” he said.
Harvard-Westlake has many contributors this season. Pole vaulter Tiber Seireeni went 16 feet, 2 inches, the second-best mark in the state. High jumper Tierni Kaufman won the girls’ title with an effort of 5-7.
May. 3, 2018, 7:17 a.m.
BASEBALL
BASELINE LEAGUE
Damien 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1
May. 2, 2018, 8:14 p.m.
- Baseball
Huntington Beach came through with a home-run barrage in the fourth inning on Wednesday against visiting Los Alamitos, hitting four home runs during a seven-run inning that helped the Oilers come away with a 9-3 victory to clinch at least a tie for the Sunset League title.
Nick Lopez started things off with a solo home run to left field. Justin Brodt hit a home run to right field. After a single and error, Ken Takada hit a three-run home run to left field. Jag Burden later hit a two-run home run to right field. Huntington Beach is 22-4 and 10-1.
Edison pulled into a tie for third place with Fountain Valley after a 10-6 victory over Fountain Valley. Connor Aoki had two hits and three RBIs.
May. 2, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
- Baseball
As Steven Villagran goes, so go the San Fernando Tigers. A four-year starter with a 4.3 grade-point average, Villagran is the player who makes things happen. San Fernando came into this week needing a sweep of Kennedy to take control of the Valley Mission League, and that’s what happened, with Villagran leading the way.
He opened the game with a single on Wednesday, stole second and soon scored. He later walked three times, twice intentionally. He made a diving catch in center field that major leaguers couldn’t have done. He helped San Fernando knock off Kennedy 5-3 to take a one-game lead with two to play.
“Everyone was counting us out,” Villagran said. “That first lost to Sylmar, everyone thought we were done. We rose up.”