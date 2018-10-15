Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2068 posts
By

With two weeks left in regular season, now is the time rankings become important

All the huffing and puffing and complaining about polls and rankings were really meaningless until now. There are two weeks left in the high school football regular season, and suddenly rankings start becoming important because they are used for seeding purposes in the playoffs.

The Southern Section has delayed its weekly Monday coaches poll until Tuesday because of postponed games on Friday.

It’s going to be interesting on Tuesday to see the Division 1 rankings. St. John Bosco is expected to take over the No. 1 spot from Mater Dei after its win over the Monarchs. Corona Centennial could move up to No. 2, with Mater Dei dropping to No. 3. Unbeaten Oaks Christian figures to stay No. 4. Then comes the question whether Mission Viejo, unbeaten on the field, drops after forfeiting four victories for an ineligible player. I say no, but coaches are different than sportswriters, and JSerra is rising.

Advertisement
  • Football
By

Fairfax is facing 14-0 deficit against Westchester in suspended game set to resume

Fairfax coach Shane Cox has spent all weekend thinking about what play to call on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Fairfax when his team resumes a suspended football game against Westchester with 22 seconds left in the second quarter and the Lions trailing 14-0.

Fairfax will have the ball on the Westchester 23 with no timeouts left.

In truth, he’s going to call the same play he would have called on Friday night when the game was halted because of lightning. The two teams are not expected to take a 10-minute halftime intermission after the 22 seconds runs off the clock. They’re going to move immediately to the third quarter.

Advertisement

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday, October 13th

CITY

EASTERN LEAGUE

  • Volleyball

Girls' volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

  • Football
By

City Section football games rescheduled for Saturday and Monday

City Section football games halted on Friday because of lightning have been rescheduled or will resume Saturday and Monday.

Here’s the schedules:

Saturday:

Advertisement
By

Corona del Mar-Los Alamitos game won't be resumed

After a dispute and disagreement about when and where to resume its football game halted by lightning, Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar have decided to call it a 7-7 tie and move on.

The game for first place in the Sunset League was stopped Friday night because of lightning.

“Due to the inability to secure a proper facility to accommodate this game on such short notice, both schools have agreed to call the game a tie of 7-7.

By

Hart student section spends weather delay at In-N-Out, then returns

There are tough, patient and resourceful people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley. Take the case of the Hart-Canyon football game that ended at 11:14 p.m. Friday after two weather delays.

“We were willing to wait,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “We wanted to tough it out. Canyon agreed.”

There was a brief delay early in the first half and then a one-hour delay with four seconds left before halftime.

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, October 12th

CITY

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Advertisement
  • Football
By

Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game postponed until Saturday because of lightning

A lightning strike is caught on camera before the Trinity League showdown between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Friday night.
A lightning strike is caught on camera before the Trinity League showdown between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Jake Birmingham)

In an unprecedented high school football situation created by lightning strikes across the Southland, the Friday night football game between No. 1 St. John Bosco and No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium.

A loud boom and lightning strike occurred around 6:20 p.m. outside the stadium. Players were soon removed from the field while warming up. Fans began to scatter after pouring rain erupted.

It later stopped raining but continued sightings of lightning forced the postponement. There’s a national rule that you must wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning before resuming and officials decided delays could go on all night.

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, October 11th

SOUTHERN SECTION

BIG 4 LEAGUE