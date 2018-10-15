With two weeks left in regular season, now is the time rankings become important

All the huffing and puffing and complaining about polls and rankings were really meaningless until now. There are two weeks left in the high school football regular season, and suddenly rankings start becoming important because they are used for seeding purposes in the playoffs.

It’s going to be interesting on Tuesday to see the Division 1 rankings. St. John Bosco is expected to take over the No. 1 spot from Mater Dei after its win over the Monarchs. Corona Centennial could move up to No. 2, with Mater Dei dropping to No. 3. Unbeaten Oaks Christian figures to stay No. 4. Then comes the question whether Mission Viejo, unbeaten on the field, drops after forfeiting four victories for an ineligible player. I say no, but coaches are different than sportswriters, and JSerra is rising.