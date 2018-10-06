Young runners are beginning to make their mark in cross country

Scott Barlow, a Golden Valley graduate, will be honored by the school on Oct. 13. (Golden Valley)

Golden Valley will honor Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow by making him its first athlete to have his athletic jersey retired.

As part of the fourth annual Battle of the Bats, the school’s home run derby, Barlow’s retired No. 42 uniform will be unveiled during an Oct. 13 ceremony at the Santa Clarita campus.