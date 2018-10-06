Young runners are beginning to make their mark in cross country

Oct. 6, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
It’s been quite a Saturday morning on the state championship course at Woodward Park in the Clovis Invitational.
Freshman Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills ran 18:00.3, the fastest time ever by a freshman girl athlete from the City Section on the course. She won the X-Large schools division.
Highland sophomore Daniel Rodriguez ran 15:32.9 to win the X-Large schools division int he boys race.
Oct. 5, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5
Oct. 5, 2018, 10:01 p.m.
In a well-played nonleague game between top 25 teams, Calabasas outlasted Sierra Canyon 42-35 on Friday night.
Quarterback Jaden Casey broke a 35-35 tie with a one-yard touchdown plunge with 1:01 left. Then the Coyotes’ defense stopped Sierra Canyon on a final play from the 26-yard line on a pass into the end zone as time expired.
Casey, a junior, passed for five touchdowns and threw for 409 yards. Hunter Williams ran for more than 100 yards for Sierra Canyon.
Oct. 4, 2018, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Oct. 4, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
In the Antelope Valley, there’s a rising young cross-country standout. His name is Daniel Rodriguez, and he’s a sophomore at Highland High in Palmdale.
Last year, he won the Golden League varsity competition as a freshman.
This year at the Woodbridge Invitational, he ran one of the fastest times for a sophomore in 14:45.6, finishing third in the rated race.
Oct. 3, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
Golden Valley will honor Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow by making him its first athlete to have his athletic jersey retired.
As part of the fourth annual Battle of the Bats, the school’s home run derby, Barlow’s retired No. 42 uniform will be unveiled during an Oct. 13 ceremony at the Santa Clarita campus.
Barlow was Golden Valley’s athlete of the year in 2011.
Oct. 2, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Prime Ticket has announced that Oct. 12 Trinity League showdown between St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium will be televised. Mater Dei is ranked No. 1 and St. John Bosco No. 2 in the Southern Section Division 1 poll.
Prep Zone games include:
Corona Centennial-Norco; St. Bonaventure-Oaks Christian; Orange Lutheran-JSerra; Linfield Christian-Aquinas.
Oct. 2, 2018, 2:02 p.m.
Palos Verdes recently won its second state girls’ tennis tournament, taking the championship of the Point Loma Invitational.
Palos Verdes knocked off highly regarded Campbell Hall.
Madison Olsen and freshman Cara Hung won in No. 1 doubles with a 10-point tiebreaker set.
Oct. 2, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod told members of the Southern Section Council on Tuesday that playoff attendance dropped for the third consecutive year in 2017-18, with more than 100,000 fewer tickets sold in the last three years.
Despite a drop in nearly $500,000 in attendance revenue, the Southern Section hasn’t raised fees to schools because of increases in sponsorships, investments and broadcast rights fees.
But Wigod warned, “These next couple of months are critical,” referring to the upcoming football and girls’ volleyball playoffs.
Oct. 2, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4
