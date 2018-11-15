Ziaire Williams, Julian Rishwain lift Sherman Oaks Notre Dame past Santa Margarita

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Tuesday that it will move back its state championship football bowl games from Dec. 7-8 to Dec. 14-15 at Cerritos College because of wildfires in Northern California.

California joins North Carolina and South Carolina as the only states extending their football championship playoffs because of natural disasters. Bad weather disrupted sports competition in the Carolinas.

The change won’t affect the Southern California regional playoffs set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Southern California teams will get one week off while Northern California teams play their regionals the weekend of Dec. 7-8. The Open Division teams will have two weeks off before playing in the final.