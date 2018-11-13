Ziaire Williams scores 25 points in impressive opening win for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Nov. 12, 2018, 10:10 p.m.
- Basketball
There are few junior basketball players better than 6-foot-9 Ziaire Williams of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. When he got rolling on Monday night, so did the Knights in a 57-43 victory over Rolling Hills Prep in an opening game of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo. He finished with 25 points.
Freshman Ben Shtolzberg scored 10 points in his high school debut.
Jaren Johnson made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give Lynwood a 72-71 win over Harvard-Westlake. The Wolverines played without three starters who were injured or sick.
Adam Hinton made a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to give Harvard-Westlake a 71-70 lead. But the official called a foul on a desperation shot attempt as the buzzer sounded. Johnson finished with 27 points. Hinton and Brase Dottin had 20 points apiece for Harvard-Westlake.
Robert McRae scored 16 points, Justin Gladney 14 and Ethan Anderson 12 to help Fairfax defeat Peninsula 68-41. Fairfax will play St. Anthony on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Noel Scott made four consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds to lift Washington Prep past St. Anthony 56-49. Hansen Clarke scored 12 points and Scott 11.
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Monday, November 12th
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
- Basketball
On Wednesday, Jake Kyman and Max Agbonkpolo, teammates for four years at Santa Margarita, are set to sign with UCLA and USC, respectively.
“They’re such great kids,” coach Jeff Reinert said.
They are set to have memorable senior seasons. In their basketball debuts on Monday in the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High, Kyman made six threes and finished with 30 points and Agbonkpolo had 26 points in Santa Margarita’s 74-57 win over Gardena Serra.
Forest Lake Christian High School in Auburn faced Paradise Adventist Academy in a Northern California Division VI girls’ volleyball semifinal match Saturday night. Everyone knows that the city of Paradise has been pretty much destroyed by fire.
Forest Lake team members asked the California Interscholastic Federation that in lieu of charging admission if it could accept donations for their opponent and families. The CIF said yes.
Paradise had no uniforms and most of the families had only the clothes on their backs. When they arrived, they found new uniforms, knee pads and socks for every player. There was also a room full of goods for families and dinner was served.
The California Interscholastic Federation has scheduled a conference call Tuesday morning with its 10 section commissioners to discuss what to do concerning disruptions in the sports playoff schedules due to the wildfires in Northern and Southern California.
Ron Nocetti, associate executive director, said Monday that pushing back the football season by one week is under consideration. CIF state championship bowl games are scheduled to conclude Dec. 7 and 8 at Cerritos College. If the season is pushed back one week, they would take place Dec. 14-15 at Cerritos College.
The CIF is expected to make an announcement after the conference call concerning the football regional and championship bowl game schedule.
The Southern Section Division 1 football semifinal between Corona Centennial and Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium will be televised by Fox Sports West at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Games to be shown on the web on Prep Zone:
St. John Bosco vs. Oaks Christian; Upland vs. Calabasas; Rancho Verde vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; and Cajon vs. Capistrano Valley.
The MLB Youth Academy in Compton on Saturday had a ceremonial “College Signing Day” for baseball and softball players. The official signing day starts on Wednesday.
Softball player Maya De Sota from Long Beach Millikan, who is headed to Cottey College, participated.
Among the baseball players taking part were Christian Lara (Walnut), headed to Hope International, and Gardena Serra players Damone Hale (Michigan), Mahki Backstrom (Fresno State), Kelvin Bender (UC Santa Barbara), Jashia Morrisey (Cal State Bakersfield) and Jordan Brown (Fresno State).
Cerritos College will host the Southern Section Division 1 football championship game on Friday, Nov. 23, the section announced.
Cerritos College is also hosting CIF state championship bowl games on Dec. 7-8.
The City Section has not finalized the date for its Open Division championship game at El Camino College. It will be either the same night as the Southern Section Division 1 final or Saturday, Nov. 24.
Calabasas and Oaks Christian have both reached the semifinals in their high school football playoffs, but the wildfires that have destroyed homes and forced evacuations in their neighborhoods continue to cause disruptions.
Both schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The football teams are making arrangements to maintain practice schedules. Oaks Christian was planning to practice at St. Bonaventure on Monday; Calabasas’ plans remained up in the air. Air-quality issues were among the considerations.
Calabasas is scheduled to host Upland on Friday night in Division 2, and Oaks Christian is set to host St. John Bosco in Division 1.