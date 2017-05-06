Kentucky Derby Field: 10. Gunnevera

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Owner: Peacock Racing Stables

Morning Line: 15-1

How he got here: Won the Delta Downs Jackpot and Fountain of Youth. Second in the Holy Bull and third in the Florida Derby.

Why he’ll win: He’s one of two colts to score points in four prep races, so he’s consistent. A third in the Florida Derby was a good finish since he was in the far outside post, which on the short stretch of Gulfstream makes it difficult to win from there.

Why he’ll lose: He has to come from far back, and given the lack of pace in this race, it’s going to be difficult to pick off that many horses.