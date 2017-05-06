Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 10. Gunnevera
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owner: Peacock Racing Stables
Morning Line: 15-1
How he got here: Won the Delta Downs Jackpot and Fountain of Youth. Second in the Holy Bull and third in the Florida Derby.
Why he’ll win: He’s one of two colts to score points in four prep races, so he’s consistent. A third in the Florida Derby was a good finish since he was in the far outside post, which on the short stretch of Gulfstream makes it difficult to win from there.
Why he’ll lose: He has to come from far back, and given the lack of pace in this race, it’s going to be difficult to pick off that many horses.