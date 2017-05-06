Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 13. J Boys Echo
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: Albaugh Family Stable
Morning Line: 20-1
How he got here: Won the Gotham Stakes, third in the Withers, fourth in the Delta Jackpot and Bluegrass Stakes.
Why he’ll win: If he can duplicate his performance in the Gotham, he will be a force. Has a strong trainer in Dale Romans, who knows this track.
Why he’ll lose: Losing regular rider Robby Albarado to injury is a definite negative. Like many others, the horse has late speed, so it’s likely to be crowded down the stretch.