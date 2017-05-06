Sports

Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.

Kentucky Derby Field: 20. Patch

John Cherwa

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: Calumet Farm

Morning Line: 30-1

How he got here: Second in the Louisiana Derby

Why he’ll win: If you believe in magical stories at the Derby, then this one-eyed horse fits the bill. He’s also bred to go the distance.

Why he’ll lose: This is only his fourth race, and that lack of experience will work against him. He also hasn’t really raced any formidable opposition, other than finishing second to Girvin.

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
64°