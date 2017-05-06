Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 20. Patch
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Owner: Calumet Farm
Morning Line: 30-1
How he got here: Second in the Louisiana Derby
Why he’ll win: If you believe in magical stories at the Derby, then this one-eyed horse fits the bill. He’s also bred to go the distance.
Why he’ll lose: This is only his fourth race, and that lack of experience will work against him. He also hasn’t really raced any formidable opposition, other than finishing second to Girvin.