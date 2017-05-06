Kentucky Derby Field: 20. Patch

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: Calumet Farm

Morning Line: 30-1

How he got here: Second in the Louisiana Derby

Why he’ll win: If you believe in magical stories at the Derby, then this one-eyed horse fits the bill. He’s also bred to go the distance.

Why he’ll lose: This is only his fourth race, and that lack of experience will work against him. He also hasn’t really raced any formidable opposition, other than finishing second to Girvin.