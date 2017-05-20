Sports
Live updates: The Preakness Stakes
Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Latest Preakness odds, less than 2 hours to go

John Cherwa

Here are the latest odds on the Preakness Stakes as of 5 p.m. EDT.

1. Multiplier                     18-1

2. Cloud Computing         13-1

3. Hence                        19-1

4. Always Dreaming          3-2

5. Classic Empire              2-1

6. Gunnevera                    10-1

7. Term Of Art                  40-1

8. Senior Investment         25-1

9. Lookin At Lee                8-1

10. Conquest Mo Money    9-1

Latest updates

