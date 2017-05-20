Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Reporting from Baltimore
Latest Preakness odds, less than 7 hours to go
|John Cherwa
Here are the latest odds on the Preakness Stakes as of noon EDT.
1. Multiplier 18-1
2. Cloud Computing 15-1
3. Hence 20-1
4. Always Dreaming 7-5
5. Classic Empire 2-1
6. Gunnevera 0-1
7. Term Of Art 45-1
8. Senior Investment 25-1
9. Lookin At Lee 8-1
10. Conquest Mo Money 9-1