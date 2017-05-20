Preakness Field: 4. Always Dreaming

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owners: MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St. Elias Stables, Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds

Morning Line: 4-5

Last race: Won the Kentucky Derby

Why he’ll win: He’s likely be the best horse. It’s no easy feat to win the Kentucky Derby, and he did it will a trouble-free trip. Todd Pletcher says the horse has been training perfectly and in great health and spirit. His early speed and stalking ability will keep him out of trouble.

Why he’ll lose: A lot of good horses were compromised in the Derby by the track conditions. He was never really threatened so you didn’t get to see how he would handle the pressure. He’s a 3-year-old, and strange things can happen.