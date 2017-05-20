Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Preakness Field: 9. Lookin at Lee
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Owner: L and N Racing
Morning Line: 10-1
Last race: Second in Kentucky Derby
Why he’ll win: Second place in the Kentucky Derby normally gets you more love than this horse is getting. His sire, Lookin at Lucky, won the Preakness in 2010. He finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile so he has performed in the big races.
Why he’ll lose: He had an absolutely perfect rail trip in the Kentucky Derby, which is unlikely to be duplicated in the Preakness. He’s a good horse but seems just a cut below the top horses in this race.