Preakness Field: 9. Lookin at Lee

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Owner: L and N Racing

Morning Line: 10-1

Last race: Second in Kentucky Derby

Why he’ll win: Second place in the Kentucky Derby normally gets you more love than this horse is getting. His sire, Lookin at Lucky, won the Preakness in 2010. He finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile so he has performed in the big races.

Why he’ll lose: He had an absolutely perfect rail trip in the Kentucky Derby, which is unlikely to be duplicated in the Preakness. He’s a good horse but seems just a cut below the top horses in this race.