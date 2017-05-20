Preakness racing surface upgraded to good

Three hours before the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, the racing surface was upgraded from muddy to good.

It actually appeared the surface had improved several races earlier, but no change was made in its status until midday.

When asked whether the surface would improve enough to be rated fast by Preakness post, Sal Sinatra, Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager, said: "I'm pretty confident. I'm feeling good about it."

It hasn't rained all day, and a brisk wind has done its best to dry the track. The last rainfall was late Friday evening, which delayed the finish of the Baltimore Orioles game.