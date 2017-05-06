Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide open race as to who will win. Whoever does win, you know you will get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up to date coverage.
What time is the Kentucky Derby?
|John Cherwa
The time of the Kentucky Derby fluctuates a bit every year, and you can usually count on it going off a little later than scheduled. This year, the gates are supposed to open at 6:46 p.m. in Louisville. So, doing the easy math, that's 3:46 p.m. in Los Angeles.
But there are some other things that happen on Derby Day.
The national anthem will be performed at 5:08 p.m. (We'll do Louisville times for these other events.) by Harry Connick Jr.
About 6:05, the horses will start their long walk (not long for a horse) from the barns to the paddock. There will be a lot of nice suits with mud on them given the weather here.
At approximately 6:31 p.m. will be the call of "Riders Up," which is when the jockeys get on their horses.
About a minute later is the singing of "My Old Kentucky Home."
And then, after some jogging around, comes what's called the most exciting two minutes in sports.
Wide-open Kentucky Derby has everyone dreaming
|John Cherwa
The No. 1 commodity on the backstretch during Kentucky Derby week is dreaming.
Especially this week, when there is no overwhelming favorite. There are 20 scenarios to win Saturday’s race, and the one commonality is you absolutely need a good trip.
You can make a case for a lot of these horses.
The morning-line favorite at 4-1 is Classic Empire, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Throw out his third-place finish in the Holy Bull and he’s undefeated.
French jockey Flavien Prat rode to the top in Southern California. Now he gets his chance in the Kentucky Derby
|John Cherwa
The single camera was set up on the south side of the jockeys room at Churchill Downs. Three people from NBC were scurrying about, trying to find the right-sized stool, asking that the noise in the room subside and that the volume be turned off on the monitor behind them.
Laffit Pincay III, the affable host of most of NBC’s horse racing coverage, was going to interview the three French jockeys riding in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
Julien Leparoux, the veteran at 33 and riding in his 10th Derby, and Florent Geroux, the jokester at 30 and riding in his second Derby, both flanked Flavien Prat, who despite his salt-and-pepper hair is the rookie at 24.
“I’m hoping I can get the other two to get Flavien to open up,” Pincay said to a nearby reporter.
Trainer John Shirreffs not concerned by Gormley's inconsistent campaign
|John Cherwa
Parents remember when their A-student brings home his first B, or, heavens, even a C. Maybe the parents react with a stern lecture or by taking away privileges or even removing the device that seems to be growing out of the child's hand.
Rare is the parent who just views it as part of growing up. No big deal. Move along, nothing to see here.
You would be lucky to have John Shirreffs raising your kid, or in this case, your horse.
The 71-year-old trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo, and the best female horse of all time, Zenyatta, has shrugged aside the uneven campaign of Gormley, his entrant in this year’s Kentucky Derby, as just part of growing up.
Kentucky Derby draw sheds little light on which horse has the advantage
|John Cherwa
The Kentucky Derby draw for post positions did little to untangle the mess for those trying to predict the winner of the most prestigious horse race in the world.
Classic Empire, the 4-1 favorite, drew the No. 14 slot, with 5-1 second choices Always Dreaming in the 5 and McCraken the 15.
This year's race is considered one of the closest and most difficult to handicap in years.
“When you look at it just on numbers, it’s very evenly matched,” said Doug O’Neill, trainer of last year’s winner, Nyquist. “There are a lot of nice 3-year-olds that look like they are getting better and better. But there are no freakish 2-year-olds that have continued on as a 3-year-old.”
What can go wrong getting a horse to the Kentucky Derby? How about everything
|John Cherwa
The math makes no sense.
You start with about 22,300 foals in 2014. Figure about half of them are colts, so you’re down to 11,000.
Of those, the field gets cut some more at the start of their third year, when you have to pay $600 to nominate your colt — or sometimes filly — to be eligible to run in the Kentucky Derby. This year there were 418 nominations: 378 colts, 30 geldings, five ridglings and five fillies.
That puts it at 1.9% of the 2014 foals being eligible for what is almost every horse owner’s dream.
A kidnapped trainer, an orphaned colt and the chance of a lifetime at the Kentucky Derby
|John Cherwa and Kevin Baxter
Trainer Antonio Sano never expected to be here, having escaped Venezuela after being kidnapped twice.
The same can be said about a strapping foal who became an orphan shortly after his birth when his mother dropped dead.
Yet here they are at the Kentucky Derby, looking to fulfill an impossible dream with improbable storylines.
Sano found the colt and bought Gunnevera for his clients for $16,000, mere pennies in the horse industry.
But this tale began years before that.
It's anyone's guess who will win this year's Kentucky Derby
|John Cherwa
On Sept. 17, the Iroquois Stakes was run at Churchill Downs as the first Kentucky Derby prep. It was won by Not This Time. He was retired two months later with a soft tissue injury.
Two weeks ago, Senior Investment won the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland as the last Derby prep. He didn’t have enough points to qualify for Saturday’s race.
Sandwiched in between were 34 other points-bearing races that have done little to clear up the picture as to who will win the Kentucky Derby.
Last year was easy. There was even Triple Crown talk as undefeated Nyquist strolled in to Louisville, Ky., as the clear favorite. He was victorious, and it was also the last race he won.
Arrogate runs down California Chrome to win Breeders' Cup Classic
|John Cherwa
Horse racing has a new star.
Arrogate, a lightly raced 3-year-old, ran down California Chrome in the stretch to win the $6-million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita.
The race was everything that was promised between North America’s all-time leading money winner and the upstart who had run (and won) only one Grade 1 stakes.
California Chrome broke on top and kept the lead with Melatonin by his side. Arrogate was rating nicely near the lead but not running as fast. Arrogate started to move on the far turn but Chrome still had the lead entering the stretch.
It looked as if Chrome might hold on as they approached the wire but Arrogate found another gear and sailed by to win by half a length.
Arrogate paid $5.40, $2.80 and $2.60. Chrome paid $2.60 and $2.40. Keen Ice paid $5.80 to show.
Arrogate was not ready for the Triple Crown season, running only once at Los Alamitos in April and finishing second. His next race he won at Santa Anita in June and he hasn’t stopped since.
But it was his eye-popping performance at Saratoga in the very competitive Travers Stakes that got everyone’s attention, winning by 13 ½ lengths.
Rafael Bejarano had ridden Arrogate to all his wins going into the Travers but Baffert also had American Freedom in that race and the owners wanted Bejarano to ride that horse.
Mike Smith happened to be “in the right place at the right time” and finds himself with the sport’s new superstar.
Chrome captured everyone’s heart with his humble beginning. He was the product of $2,500 breeding of Lucky Pulpit and Love the Chase. He was a California bred, the kind that the Kentucky bluebloods looked down on.
But when he won the Santa Anita Derby by a comfortable 5 ¼ lengths people started to believe in the David-vs.-Goliath story. Chrome then won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness before the grind wore him down in the Belmont Stakes.
He had a disastrous 4-year-old campaign, which is pretty much why he was brought back as a 5-year-old. After losing in the Dubai World Cup, he was sent to England and Chicago without running a race.
After a long layoff he came back in January at Santa Anita, winning the San Pasqual, and he hadn’t lost until Saturday.
Tourist makes himself at home in Breeders' Cup Mile
|Jay Posner
For the second time Saturday, a horse with multiple Breeders' Cup starts finally broke through with a victory. And Tourist didn't change races to make it happen.
The 5-year-old Tiznow horse was nowhere in two previous Breeders' Cup Mile tries, but he took advantage of a Joel Rosario ride that was both patient (early) and aggressive (late) to beat defending champion Tepin by half a length.
Tourist, who had won just one of five starts (all in Grade I races) this year, returned $26.80 in what almost certainly will be the final start of his career. The final time of 1:31.71 was just .02 off the course record set last month by Vyjack.
Earlier in the day, Obviously won the Turf Sprint in his fifth Breeders' Cup race. The previous four came in the Mile.
Insider Tips: Classic
|Mike Tierney
Always look for value in the Classic. Hoppertunity and Effinex offer it in droves. Each is 15-to-1 on the morning line. They blazed to a 1-2 finish in the Jockey Club Gold Club a month ago, which sets them up nicely to make a run at California Chrome.
If Chrome gets an easy lead, this strategy goes out the window. But Melatonin or the lightly raced Arrogate should press Chrome, allowing Hoppertunity (with 13 out of 22 starts at Santa Anita) and Effinex to come charging late.
While you're at the windows, pick up a two-buck ticket on Chrome. If the wondrous horse wins at or near even-money, tuck it away as a souvenir.
Insider Tips: Classic
|Mike Tierney
The greatest unknown quantity of the entire Breeders' Cup? That's an easy one.
An anonymous three-year-old named Arrogate went off in the Travers just over two months ago at odds of 11-to-1. It was his fifth outing, first in a stakes race.
He won -- by 13 1/2 lengths. His Beyer speed figure was an astonishing 122. Now he heads into the Classic at morning odds of 5-to-2, second only to California Chrome.
Less seasoned horses have performed admirably this weekend, but Arrogate has eight fewer starts than the next less experienced contestant. That's quite a gap.
He might be the "now" horse, but the low odds could be a reflection of the public's over-eagerness to find a challenger for Chrome.
Easy game for trainer Kruljac
|Jay Posner
One Breeders' Cup start, one Breeders' Cup win for trainer Ian Kruljac.
Finest City, a 4-year-old City Zip filly, gave Kruljac a perfect record by winning Saturday's Filly & Mare Sprint by three-quarters of a length over defending champion Wavell Avenue.
It was only the second stakes victory for Kruljac; Finest City won the Great Lady M Stakes in April at Los Alamitos.
The winner, who returned $19.40, was ridden by Mike Smith, who had picked the "wrong" horse in the Breeders' Cup Sprint earlier in the card, but wound up with his 24th all-time Cup victory in the "other" short-distance dirt race.
Finest City, who hadn't run since a runner-up finish in the John C. Mabee two months ago at Del Mar, dueled three wide for the lead down the backstretch, took the lead going past the quarter pole and then held Wavell Avenue safe through the length of the stretch.
Insider Tips: Mile
|Mike Tierney
For those waiting on the possibility of earning more than pennies on the dollar with a successful wager on Tepin, now is the time to pounce.
In his six starts this year on U.S. soil, Tepin has set sail at odds of lower than 1-to-2. That means his backers collected less than $3 on a $2 win wager.
Tepin was assigned odds of 3-to-1 for the Breeders' Cup Mile. While the number could drop, it will not approach the ridiculously short odds to which his supporters have become painfully accustomed.
Insider Tips: Mile
|Mike Tierney
Acclimation to the Santa Anita grass course had no bearing for the morning line oddsmaker with the Breeders' Cup Mile.
Five of the 14 horses have traipsed over the course, and all are longshots. Not even What A View's 5-for-5 ledger could generate odds of better than 20-to-1.
The most attractive play among the familiarized quintet is Midnight Storm (12-to-1). He has two wins and a second in five starts.
The burden for Midnight Storm is seizing and holding the lead. He bolts out of the 13th hole, and pacesetters have yielded the lead in seven of the nine Mile stagings at Santa Anita.
Insider Tips: Filly & Mare Sprint
|Mike Tierney
Trainer Michelle Nevin is a relative newbie to the Breeders' Cup stage. Her initiation came in 2014 when By The Moon was eighth in the Juvenile Fillies.
Now she accounts for two entrants in the Filly & Mare Turf. By The Moon returns at morning odds of 8-to-1, and Paulassilverlining looms just behind in the pre-race pecking order at 10-1.
Consistency is their hallmark. Paulssilverlining owns four wins and two places in her last seven tries, while By The Moon has been no worse than second in five of her last seven.
Nevin is an up-and-comer in her profession but might need more Breeders' Cup experience to score.
Heffernan steals Turf aboard Highland Reel
|Jay Posner
This is only the second time Seamus Heffernan has ridden in a Breeders' Cup, but the 44-year-old Irish jockey took his rivals to school Saturday by riding Highland Reel to victory in the $4 million Turf, the second-richest race on the card.
Highland Reel ($9.60) led his rivals down the hill, running the first half-mile of the 1 1/2-mile race in a fairly rapid 48 seconds flat. He began to open up on the backstretch, running the second half-mile in an almost identical 48.16 seconds. The other jockeys let him go and were unable to catch up in the final part of the race.
Favored Flintshire wound up second, 1 3/4 lengths behind, followed by Found. Highland Reel had finished second to Found in last month's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Earlier this year Highland Reel won the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.
It was the first Breeders' Cup win for Heffernan, but the 11th for veteran Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, including his sixth in the Turf.
The final time was 2:23, not far off the track record of 2:22.72.
Inside Tips: Filly and Mare Turf
|Mike Tierney
Of the 13 participants in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, seven have never set foot on the Santa Anita track in a race. Three others have circled it once, and the best finish among them was third.
If you subscribe to a home-field advantage, the options are simple. Toss out Finest City, with a place and two shows in five tries.
That leaves Gloryzapper (15-to-1), with a victory and three seconds in four outings, and Tara's Tango (8-to-1), with eight of 13 career starts at Santa Anita. The record shows two wins and four others in the money.
If familiarity counts, Tara's Tango could wind up in a familiar spot -- the Santa Anita winner's circle.