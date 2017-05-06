The time of the Kentucky Derby fluctuates a bit every year, and you can usually count on it going off a little later than scheduled. This year, the gates are supposed to open at 6:46 p.m. in Louisville. So, doing the easy math, that's 3:46 p.m. in Los Angeles.

But there are some other things that happen on Derby Day.

The national anthem will be performed at 5:08 p.m. (We'll do Louisville times for these other events.) by Harry Connick Jr.

About 6:05, the horses will start their long walk (not long for a horse) from the barns to the paddock. There will be a lot of nice suits with mud on them given the weather here.

At approximately 6:31 p.m. will be the call of "Riders Up," which is when the jockeys get on their horses.

About a minute later is the singing of "My Old Kentucky Home."

And then, after some jogging around, comes what's called the most exciting two minutes in sports.