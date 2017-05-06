Weather worsening at Churchill Downs

Despite a forecast for no more rain at Churchill Downs, it returned at about 4:15 EDT and continued through the 10th race.

Any chance of the track being upgraded to good or wet fast seemed to be remote. In fact, if the rain continues, it may be downgraded from muddy to sloppy.

Weather radar showed another cell was headed to the Louisville area as the Kentucky Derby was still about two hours away.

Handicappers will be looking at the past performances and breeding to see who does well in the slop.

Thunder Snow, Hence, Classic Empire, Tapwrit, Battle of Midway and Gormley have all won a race over a wet dirt surface.