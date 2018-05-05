American women make (winning) statement at FIVB Huntington Beach Open volleyball

April Ross is accustomed to seeing new faces when she walks through the player tent. Beach volleyball is changing with the new generation on the way, but also in a direction she really hadn't considered before.
"I've been so focused internationally, I think it's time to focus a little bit more on the American competition," Ross said.
American women made a statement Friday at the FIVB Huntington Beach Open with several upsets against international teams. Leading the way was Kelly Reeves and Brittany Howard, seeded 37th, who defeated the No.11 and No.14 Swiss teams Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre and Nina Betschart and Tanja Huberli, respectively, in the loser's bracket.
It is only the third FIVB tournament for former UCLA player Reeves and Pepperdine alum Howard, partners since February.
"I think with the advancement of the college game, it's done unreal things for the sport," Reeves said. "We are so proud to be a part of that American [wave] that's upsetting people."
Overall, at least six U.S. men's and women's teams beat higher-seeded international competition, and Ross and partner Alix Klineman nearly added to that in a three-set loss to second-seeded Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.
That was contrasted by the top U.S. men's seed of Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena losing to ninth-seeded Latvian team of Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins. But the American flag at the stadium court mostly waved favorably for the U.S.
No.1 seed Brooke Sweat and Lauren Fendrick also lost, but to fellow Americans Sara Hughes and Summer Ross.
April Ross sees the trend.
"I've been really proud as an American to see those American teams step up and win some of those matches," she said. "I think it's a really good sign for American beach volleyball, and a sign that the girls coming out of college are going to raise the level for us as a country."
Friday also saw the elimination of notable names. Bruno Oscar Schmidt, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist, was eliminated with partner Alison Cerutti in an epic, 66-minute three-set loss to Brazilian countrymen Oscar Brandao and Ricardo Santos. Brittany Hochevar, last year's women's champion with Emily Day, was eliminated in the afternoon with teammate Kelly Klaes.
Brothers Crabb rematch
Trevor Crabb played against younger brother Taylor for the fourth time in their careers, and Trevor, along with partner John Mayer, evened the sibling series at 2-2 with a two-set win against Taylor and Jake Gibb.
Taylor said the novelty has worn off but it's an added challenge to play his brother, because they are so familiar with each other's games.
"But it goes the same way with him," Taylor said. "He knows how to play me a little better, so it's a nice little chess match, always, when we play each other."
The two didn't have anything on the line other than bragging rights, although Trevor said Taylor might owe him later.
"Maybe some beers," Trevor said.
Budinger debut ends
Chase Budinger's anticipated beach volleyball debut ended Thursday when he and partner Sean Rosenthal lost their matches, one to 2016 Olympic bronze medalists Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands.
Former NBA player Budinger has a volleyball background, but not quite at this level, and he knows it will take time. Asked whether it's harder to play against NBA players or pro beach volleyball players, Budinger said, "Right now, definitely top volleyball players. Ask me that same question in a year, and it might be different."
