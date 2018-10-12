UCI's Idara Akpaka can hit a volleyball — and the high notes, too

Akpaka, from the East Bay town of Brentwood, is a four-year starter who was a first-team Big West Conference selection as a junior last year. As the Anteaters (11-7 overall, 5-1 in conference) chase their first NCAA tournament berth since 2004, she leads the team and ranks second in the Big West with 69 blocks. She also ranks second on the team with a .322 kill percentage entering Saturday night’s home match against UC Riverside. Akpaka was chosen conference defensive player of the week on Monday.