NCAA Final Four: How Kansas and Villanova match up

UPDATE: There are plenty of parallels between these blueblood programs featuring prolific offenses and veteran coaches. Villanova's offense is the most efficient in the nation, averaging 86.6 points per game and producing 436 three-pointers, only seven short of surpassing the single-season record established by VMI in 2007. Meanwhile, Kansas averages 81.4 points and has made 40.3% of its three pointers. The Jayhawks also feature an interior advantage with 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike, whose Villanova counterpart, forward Omari Spellman, is only 6-9. Kansas has thrived on the big stage this season, going 4-0 against teams ranked in the top 10. Villanova is seeking its second national championship in three years and will rely heavily on junior guard Jalen Brunson, the Associated Press national player of the year who also started on the team that won the 2016 title. Kansas' do-everything equivalent is senior guard Devonte Graham, the only player in Division I averaging at least 17 points, seven assists, 1.6 steals and fewer than 3.0 turnovers per game.