Wind pushes him back, but Matt Kuchar feels good about his British Open performance on Friday

Matt Kuchar went from sharing a lead in the British Open to third place Friday, and he was feeling pretty good about it.

That’s because Kuchar survived a gusty day at Royal Birkdale with a 1-over-par 71, to finish the day at 4 under. Co-leaders Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka had yet to tee off by the time Kuchar was in the media tent, recounting his round.

Now Kuchar, 39, who has never won a major championship, gets to go back to the place he’s staying and watch the afternoon rounds, with the distinct possibility that the conditions will get even worse.

“I think that's one of the cool things over here, whether it's Thursday or Friday, whatever your morning round is, getting to go back to the room, put on the TV and watch the guys play in the afternoon, and particularly in tough conditions,” he said. “I think that's kind of what we know about the Open, and I think that's what people enjoy about the British Open, is watching the hard wind, the rain, the guys just trying to survive out there.

“Today is my day. I get to kick back in the afternoon and watch the guys just try to survive...”

Kuchar got as low as 6 under, but gave two back with two bogeys on the final three holes.

The cut, which will come at the end of Friday’s rounds, is currently projected at plus-4.

