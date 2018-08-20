Kyle Busch gets shoved by a fan during a confrontation following Saturday's race at Bristol [Video]

Kyle Busch was already having a rough day Saturday at Bristol.
The NASCAR star had started a 15-car wreck on the second lap. He also made contact with Martin Truex Jr. to end that driver’s pursuit of a victory. And he spun to bring out the final caution of a race in which he ultimately finished 20th.
He probably could have done without a fan giving him attitude after the race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.
But that’s what seems to happen in a video shot by a fan after Busch finished signing autographs that night. The clip appears to show Busch getting off a golf cart to confront the fan, then staying in the man’s face, possibly bumping chests with him, as the man tries to back away.
That leads to the fan to give the 2015 Cup champion a hard shove.
A police officer eventually stepped between the two men, and Busch returned to his golf cart.
With six overall victories this season, Busch leads the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup standings with 1,003 points. He has won a Cup event at Bristol seven times in his career, but it was older brother Kurt Busch who came away with the victory on Saturday.