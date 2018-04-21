LAFC rallies from two-goal deficit for 5-3 victory over Impact

LAFC completed its six-game road trip to open the MLS season by erasing a two-goal deficit at halftime to defeat the Montreal Impact 5-3 at Stade Saputo on Saturday.
The Impact led 3-1 at halftime thanks for a hat trick by Ignacio Piatti.
LAFC missed an opportunity to make it a one-goal deficit when Marco Urena failed to convert a penalty kick. Montreal defender Victor Cabrera was sent off for the penalty.
The visitors began the comeback against 10-man Montreal when Benny Feilhaber scored in the 52nd minute.
LAFC evened the score in the 57th minute on a corner kick that Impact defender Jukka Raitala inadvertently kicked into the goal while trying to clear it from the box.
Carlos Vela gave LAFC the lead in the 87th minute on a penalty kick and Latif Blessing capped the victory with a score in the 89th minute.
LAFC trailed 2-0 when defender Laurent Ciman, making his first return to Montreal since being traded to Los Angeles, scored in the 24th minute on a free kick from 30 yards.
LAFC (4-0-2) will make its home debut on April 29 against the Seattle Sounders at 6 p.m.
Montreal (2-0-5) travels next Saturday to Atlanta for a 10 a.m. game against United.