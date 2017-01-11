Lakers' D'Angelo Russell has 'no response' to Blazers' Damian Lillard's postgame words

D’Angelo Russell shook his head.

The Lakers’ guard had little to say.

On Wednesday, a day after Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Russell each were assessed a technical foul after exchanging words on the court, Russell said after practice that he had neither seen nor heard the remarks Lillard made after the Blazers defeated the Lakers, 108-87, Tuesday at Staples Center.

Lillard, who scored 13 of his 20 points after the exchange, said that Russell “poked the bear.”

“I’m from Oakland, I ain’t with that extra stuff, nobody can just do what they want to me,” Lillard said. “I got called for a foul to start the third quarter for reaching in, but when I reached in, the only reason there was contact was because his elbow came up again. After he blocked my shot, I was walking to my spot and I felt like he went out of his way to get that elbow in there and I told him that ain’t going to fly and I wasn’t interested in anything else that was said after that.

“We ain’t going to do it on the court, so we’ll be in the back and whatever happens, happens.”

When informed of Lillard’s words, Russell paused. “No response,” he said.

Lakers Coach Luke Walton reviewed the game film and said that Russell “competed his butt off” and that he did not see the second-year pro throw any elbows.

“I was really happy with the way he was getting after it and kind of pushing tempo for us and making plays on the defensive end for us,” Walton said. “Obviously, I never would encourage dirty play, but from what I saw, I didn’t see any of it.”

Russell finished with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

