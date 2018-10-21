Before LeBron James got announced to the roar of a home crowd for the first time as a Laker on Saturday night, the man with more points than anyone ever to play in the NBA walked down the aisle between the first and second rows to his seat.
Phones were in the air, snapping photos and filming videos as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar strolled by, but hardly anyone was thinking about the 38,387 points he scored in his career. No, the Lakers fans at Staples Center were more peeved with the big man’s most recent block.
Even though Abdul-Jabbar is immortalized in a statue outside of Staples Center, he was just a large, moving barrier between those cellphones and LeBron James, who was on the court, merely warming up.
On the night LeBron James introduced his game to Los Angeles in earnest, a fight on the floor stole the show.
With 4:13 remaining in the Lakers’ home opener Saturday against Houston, a foul on Brandon Ingram sparked an absolute melee, the kind rarely seen in NBA games these days.
stood over referee Jason Phillips and shouted at him before Lance Stephenson rushed over to pull him away. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul stood inches away from each other’s faces. Paul reached forward to poke Rondo in the face, Rondo punched him in his, and Paul fired back. Ingram ran from across the court to throw a punch too.
The Rockets took control in the closing minutes after players threw punches, leading to three ejections, to defeat the Lakers 124-115.
James Harden made a three-pointer with 1:12 left to give Houston a 120-113 lead.
Kyle Kuzma made a driving layup, but Harden answered it with one of his own to make it 122-115.
James Harden was fouled on a transition layup, which triggered some words and eventually punches.
Brandon Ingram shoved Harden after the foul call. Players were separated, but Chris Paul got in the face of Rajon Rondo, possibly poking him in the face, which led the Lakers point guard to start shoving and swinging.
As that melee was being dealt with, Ingram ran in from behind Paul and started throwing punches.
The Lakers force the Rockets to call a timeout with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter after Lonzo Ball pump-fakes a three-pointer then drives pass the defender and lobs a pass to JaVale McGee for a dunk that cuts the Rockets lead to 109-108.
Houston took control midway through the quarter with Eric Gordon converting a three-point play and Harden knocking down a three-pointer for a 109-104 lead.
But LeBron James converted a pair of free throws and then stole a pass and fed Rajon Rondo for a breakaway layup.
Houston again started a quarter strong, outscoring the Lakers 7-2 to open a 103-97 lead with 10:31 left.
James Ennis III made a three-pointer between a layup and a jumper by Clint Capela while the Lakers only mustered a put-back basket by Kyle Kuzma.
Josh Hart was fouled on a transition drive by Ennis, who was called for a flagrant foul 1 with 9:47 remaining.
The Lakers surged into the lead near the end of the third quarter before Rockets point guard Chris Paul made a driving layup to give Houston a 98-97 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Brandon Ingram converted a layup and had a put-back during a 10-2 run, sandwiching three-pointers by Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball, giving the Lakers a 95-93 advantage.
Paul made a three-pointer for a brief Rockets lead, but Hart answered with a layup to give the Lakers a 97-96 edge.
The Rockets lead the Lakers 91-85 with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
It’s been back and forth during the second half, with Houston continuing to maintain a slim lead.
The Lakers trimmed their deficit to 84-81 with 5:39 left in the third quarter when LeBron James made a layup off a feed from Rajon Rondo. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had made a three-point play on the Lakers’ previous possession.
Houston opened strong in the third quarter with James Harden and James Ennis III making back-to-back three-pointers for a 72-62 lead, the biggest of the game.
LeBron James answered with a long-range shot of his own. He had another three-pointer rattle out moments later, but Rajon Rondo hustled into the lane to steal the rebound and lay it in while still in the air to cut the deficit to 72-68 with 10:41 left in the third quarter.
Rockets center Clint Capela converted a three-point play to stretch the lead to seven after a JaVale McGee foul. McGee, though, answered with a turnaround jumper of his own.