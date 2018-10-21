Things are starting to get interesting with Lance Stephenson on the court.
After he made a layup for a 50-49 lead with 5:22 left in the second quarter, he head-bumped James Harden, who took exception and shoved the Lakers swingman. Earning a technical.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed the free throw, a series of empty possessions occurred before Harden threw down a dunk for a 51-50 Rockets lead.
The Rockets quickly opened a 37-28 lead in the second quarter when Clint Capela took passes from Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony for a dunk and a layup with Paul knocked down a jumper.
Lonzo Ball converted a pair of three-pointers, though, to stem the momentum. When Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James added driving layups a minute later, the Lakers had cut their deficit to one, 39-38.
Paul answered with a three-pointer from the wing, but Josh Hart got down the lane for a pair of layups to tie the score at 42-all.
The Rockets reclaimed the lead on a pair of three-pointers by James Harden and Carmelo Anthony, but Lonzo Ball made a driving layup off an assist from Kyle Kuzma for a 23-22 lead.
Houston quickly reclaimed the lead, 24-23, on Harden’s layup in transition. After a couple of empty possession for each team, Jeff Green got loose on the weakside for an alley-oop layup off a pass from Chris Paul.
Lonzo Ball and Eric Gordon traded missed three-point shots after that before Kuzma missed a mid-range jumper.
JaVale McGree knocked down a mid-range jumper with 6:37 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers their first lead at 16-14.
The Lakers extended the lead after Michael Carter-Williams missed a pair of free throws when Kyle Kuzma, fresh into the game, nailed a three-point shot.
James Harden then juked Kuzma into the air on the Rockets’ next possession to create a foul and three free throws. Harden made two to cut the Lakes lead to 19-16.
Clint Capela has been the early protagonist, scoring six early points on a variety of inside shots to help the Rockets to a 9-4 lead.
But the Lakers got untracked with some offensive rebound and hustle play.
Rajon Rondo stole a ball in the backcourt and scored on a layup, JaVale McGee spun baseline for a dunk and on an ensuing possession drove the baseline, lost the handle but found LeBron James cutting down the lane for a slam to make it 14-all with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
After a rousing introduction session, the game gets underway at 7:47 p.m.
The Lakers get off a shot, miss it, get the rebound and then fail to get off another shot before a clock violation.
Chris Paul answers at the other end with a three-pointer.
The ESPN pregame crew has handed things off to the folks inside Staples Center and moments ago a countdown clocked showed 11 minutes until tipoff.
Hopefully.