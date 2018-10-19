As they prepared to face LeBron James with his new Lakers team in the season opener Thursday night at the Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers looked at some film of James last season when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Portland coach Terry Stotts said it was done to “see if we could discern anything from those games.”
When he compared what James did in Cleveland with that he did during the exhibition season with the Lakers, Stotts immediately noticed that James didn’t have to dominate the basketball nearly as much.
Damian Lillard never doubted LeBron James would sign with the Lakers. That didn’t lessen the impact when he did.
“When he did it, I was like, ‘He really did it,’” Lillard, smiling, said after practice Wednesday.
Naturally, Lillard was asked why he automatically assumed James would sign a four-year, $153.3-million deal to join the Lakers and spurn the Cleveland Cavaliers team with which he had spent the last four seasons.
