Letters: Who's pitching in for the Dodgers?

Not much seems to have changed. Still the same old Dodgers. Five-hit-game wonders and Dave Roberts looking more and more like Don Mattingly as he shuffles his pitching staff, most notably removing Alex Wood, who pitched six innings of shutout ball and threw only only 77 pitches, followed by a shaky bullpen without Kenley Jansen blowing a three-run lead and the game.

I’m still trying to figure out why he relieved Clayton Kershaw in the ninth inning with a substantial lead. So is Kershaw. It’s a puzzlement.

Bob Murtha

Santa Maria

::

What is this weird compulsion driving managers to put their fingerprints on a game? Why don't we just adopt Little League rules if we are going to treat major league pitchers like fragile snowflakes?

I guess I'm just one of those purists who goes to the ballpark hoping to see a masterful complete game when a pitcher has his command. At least this was not a perfect game in progress like last season.

Maybe we can convince Dave Roberts to leave well enough alone and to acknowledge major league starting pitchers have the stamina to complete what they start.

Jay Smith

Highland Park

::

OK, all together now: The Sergio Romo experiment is over. Just like the Brian Wilson one and the Jason Schmidt one before him. Can it be a law that the Dodgers cannot ever sign another Giants castoff? Romo and his family got their wish, he put on a Dodgers uniform. Now please send him away.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

I just watched the Dodgers’ relievers give up nine runs in the eighth inning to the Dbacks. Thanks to genius Andrew Friedman for for grabbing Giants discard Sergio Romo for the setup man. His ERA is now 11.81.

With all the money Friedman had to play with, he never once grabbed a dominant pitcher or hitter. Despite all the preseason hype in the Times, right now it looks like the team is not going far, let alone all the way.

Donald Norris

Oxnard

::

Regarding Rich Hill’s blisters: I’ve been told ophthalmologists use Super Glue instead of stitches when performing eye surgery. It's non-toxic. The worst that could happen; it may work.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

::

As long as Rich Hill keeps getting blisters and Scott Kazmir can't throw a fastball anymore, maybe it's time for them to learn to throw a knuckleball.

Mary Anne Vincent

Corona

::

Major League Baseball has become the Major League Disabled List. Only one month into the season and the Dodgers already have had 12 players hit the disabled list. I scratch my head year after year. In an era of elite athletes with access to the best trainers, equipment and medical specialists that money can buy, they fall over like dandelions in the wind. Dodger teams of my past had injuries, but nothing like the numbers that are making the DL in today’s game.

Gianpiero Leone

Pasadena

::

Andy McCullough struck gold in his article on Clayton Kershaw's approach to hitting. He quotes Rob Segedin as saying Kershaw has the best two-strike approach on the team. Segedin is probably right. What it looks like from where I sit is that quite a few Dodgers have no two-strike approach and no approach with runners in scoring position. Yasiel Puig is the worst offender. Put him in a clutch situation and he tries to do too much and rarely does anything useful. Unless the Dodger hitters learn the meaning of "approach" it is going to be a long season for us Dodger fans. Please share this with Turner Ward.

Larry Weiner

Culver City

::

Thanks to KTLA for the Dodger broadcasts these last few weeks. If I had another month or so maybe I would recognize the players, other than the "famous five" (Turner, Seaver, Puig, Gonzales & Kershaw).

Bob Sands

La Habra

And then there’s the Angels...

In Saturday night's Angels game, the Angels led 1-0 after seven innings of good pitching by the starters. That's when Mike Scioscia stepped in and blew another game for the locals. After two pitching changes involving the bullpen, the Angels were trailing 4-1. Announcer Victor Rojas said, "That's two runs given up by Guerra and two runs given up by Pounders." (Pounders went on to give up two more runs in the ninth inning.) Rojas was wrong. It was four runs given up by Scioscia in just one inning, or six runs in two innings. (Actually, not a terrible night for Scioscia!)

I know baseball already has a ton of statistics, but I propose adding one more to the list. We need a Bullpen Management Average (BMA) which measures the number of runs yielded per inning by the manager's handling of the bullpen. So Mike's BMA for the Saturday loss would be 27.00 which is six runs divided by two innings multiplied by nine innings per game. I don't think it is necessary to restrict the runs to earned runs since unearned runs are rare and are indirectly the responsibility of the manager's choices of the defensive lineup and fielder placement.

Jim McFerson

Placentia

::

The Angels have just landed rather quickly where their weak roster makes inevitable. To paraphrase former angels owner Gene Autry's famous song, they are now "back in the cellar again."