Letters: Break up or shake up the Clippers?

The only things that have changed about the Clippers since the Donald Sterling era is now the player get paid a lot more money to lose and fans have to pay more to watch them lose.

Ryan Madden

Huntington Beach

Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Steve Ballmer is no Einstein, but even he must know this Clippers team will never get over the top. Time to throw some "superstars" overboard, matey!

Mark S. Roth

Los Angeles

It took the Red Sox from 1918 to 2004 to overcome the “No, No, Nanette curse.”

We’ll all be long gone before the Clippers overcome the Curse of the Donald Sterling.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

The Clipper Nation awoke Monday facing a reality where their ship had once again run aground short of its destination. Adding to the despair, like a Monday morning toothache, Bill Plaschke piles on with a theme stolen from the vile, pernicious, obsessed and deranged deplorables, a mindless taunt with a lack of vision. DeAndre Jordan echoed the Clipper Nation sentiments when he told reporters he wanted all of his teammates to come back next year. With some fine tuning, let's hope Mr. Ballmer can make it happen.

Kevin H. Park

Mission Hills

So, Bill Plaschke wants to break up the Clippers. Here's the best way: leave town. The Clippers have been a blight on our city for too long. Please leave. Let another city without a team — perhaps Seattle, St. Louis, Kansas City or Cincinnati — deal with their sorry act.

Jim Bendat

Los Angeles

If DeAndre Jordan less time coming up with new hairstyles and more on developing a few post moves , this would be a much more efficient offense.

Bert Bergen

La Cañada

Impressed as I was with Bill Plaschke’s Trump-like solution to the Clippers’ early exit from the NBA playoffs — crying “Break them up” instead of “lock her up” — I hoped to read further and get his advice on just what he had in mind by “breaking them up.” I seemed to me that anyone paid to watch as many games as he does, and knowing so much about basketball, would have a bit more detail to his plan. Whom would he advise letting go? Chris Paul, who continues to play amazing basketball at age 31. DeAndre Jordan, who gets double-doubles regularly and occasionally looks like a free throw shooter?

Or should the Clippers bet that there is a curse on Blake Griffin and see if there is anyone out there who thinks he might improve their team? If there is a curse, perhaps it is Plaschke who continues to bring bad luck to the Clippers in the form of serious injuries. Just how long has he been following the Clippers?

John Cole

Santa Barbara

There is no Clipper Curse. The issue is commitment. Every time I see a car or insurance commercial starring one of the Clippers’ Big Three, I'm reminded these players care more about celebrity than commitment to what it takes to be a champion. Rewind to Shaq's early career with the Lakers. Phil Jackson told Shaq to drop all the non-basketball activities. Coach Jackson promised him if he did, he'd become an MVP and a champion. Does Doc Rivers not have the juice to enforce this "Phil-osophy," or the commitment?

Chris McCarthy

San Marcos

Break up the Big Three? It's sure tempting after yet another playoff collapse. But realistically there are no free agents with remotely comparable talent who could replace them. The real answer lies off the court. We all know that Doc Rivers has a nearly unbroken record of disastrous personnel moves, but let's also focus on his shortcomings as a coach. He has never been able to motivate the team to play with focus, energy and discipline for more than short bursts. So, Mr. Ballmer, bring back the players but give them the front office and coaching support they deserve.

Howard Daniels

Encino

To those, including Bill Plaschke, who insist heads must roll after the Clippers recent playoff loss: First, they lost in seven games after after Blake Griffin was injured. Second, consider the status of arguably the best team in the league, the Warriors. They reportedly have no set plays, their coach departs with migraines and a bad back, and the team keeps winning. The reality is the Clippers posses a solid core and a proven coach. To borrow from billionaire Warren Buffett, even as others may lose their heads over short-term setbacks, buy and hold often proves awfully successful over the long run.

Konrad Moore

Bakersfield

In terms of the Clippers, no one should confuse a serious injury problem with lack of skills, emotion, heart, or coaching. Look at Game 6.

Andrew Sacks

Riverside

I was fascinated by the photograph in Monday’s sports section by Wally Skalij on the loss by the Clippers. Comforting the coach, a statement filled with empathy. I would like to congratulate The Times on their photographers and the great images they provide every day. There are not many other papers that can compete.

Karin Howard

Los Angeles

Go Blue!