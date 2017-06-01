Letters: Without Mike Trout, Angels may take a headfirst dive

Without Mike Trout, I can see more people in the Cinnabon line at the Big A than watching the game .

Richard Katz

Los Angeles

::

I agree it will take a team effort for the Angels to make it through Mike Trout’s injury. I just wish they had a better team to make the effort.

Ron Reeve

Glendora

::

From the I-told-you-so files: With everyone giving Trout advice, is anyone advising him to stop sliding headfirst? Is anyone telling him his fingers, like those of a classic violinist, are his life? Probably not. Next time, it may be a concussion, or, heaven forbid, a neck injury.

Alex Fernandez

Lakewood

::

With all the sabermetrics in baseball, what is the incidence of injury between headfirst slides compared to feet-first? My guess is that it is much higher with headfirst, thus the loss of the best player in baseball today, Mike Trout, for six to eight weeks.

Manager Scioscia and GM Eppler both share that they are reluctant to have a player change his sliding method that is instinctual. Really? I didn’t think there was anything left in baseball that is still done by instinct.

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

::

After being an Angels fan since 1961, I am now switching over to the Dodgers. Too embarrassing to follow a team with so many incompetent players. Management should be ashamed.

Greg Fuller

Santa Monica

Blue crew

I know, I know. Of the few of us here in Southern Californiia able to watch Dodgers broadcasts, is anyone else sick and tired of Hershiser’s droning on and on about how it was like when he was pitching?

Alex Fernandez

Lakewood

I challenge anyone to explain MLB’s TV rules as far as the Dodgers are concerned. Last week the ESPN Dodgers game was not blacked out locally However this Wednesday the Dodgers-Cardinals game was not shown from L.A. to Las Vegas.

Wouldn’t it be great if the Dodgers would do the moral thing and offer some of the $8.3 billion back to Spectrum? Then perhaps Spectrum would charge less to the various satellite and cable channels. I know this won’t happen, because from D.C. to L.A., morality has disappeared.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

::

The Dodgers’ front office is to be commended for signing Chase Utley for another year. His veteran presence was big last year in Corey Seager’s great rookie year, and this year the tremendous influence of Chase is seen once again. It is quite visible that once he got rolling the team took his cue and is rolling too. This 38-year-old reminds me of players from the past whose work ethic is second to none. He is producing very nicely and shows intangibles he had with champion Phillies.

Nathan Gleiberman

Sherman Oaks

::

Chase Utley plays the game of baseball exactly the way it should be taught, with quiet passion and a veteran’s love of the old sport.

Shel Willens

Los Angeles

::

The Dodgers are playing great baseball, but fan excitement seems muted. Imagine if the games were on TV. L.A. would be ecstatic and a whole new generation of kids would become die hard fans. The ownership greed on the TV deal my have killed the golden goose.

Richard Dennison

Goleta

Tiger troubles

Apparently Tiger Woods thinks if you’re behind the wheel in the middle of the night on drugs it’s not as bad as if you had been drinking. Previously he claimed to be pain free, yet it sounds like pain meds were involved. Why was he mixing meds in the first place? Why was he at the wheel at 3 a.m.?

His attempt to spin this is as weak as his golf game.

Dave Thoma

Ventura

Far be it for me to scrutinize gazillionaire Tiger Woods’ life. He has after all helped thousands of kids, made fellow golfers rich, and captivated our lives with some unbelievable golf, but mixing prescription meds and driving around at 3 in the morning in a stupor probably isn’t what his doctor ordered.

Marty Foster

San Francisco

::

Who knew Tiger Woods would eventually attain another major in 2017? Sadly, it's a major life/career faux-pas.

Mark J. Featherstone

Windsor Hills

If the shoe fits ...

In the Monday article on Gyasi Zardes, we read “once taking the custom-made cleats off his own feet and giving them to a shy boy before driving home barefoot.”

Are you implying that he would have driven his car wearing soccer cleats?!

Bob Lentz

Sylmar

LaVar’s world

Parents bragging about their children, while annoying is understandable. What LaVar Ball has done is totally different. He is using his son to publicize himself. Saying how he could have beat Michael Jordan one on one. Look back at all of the quotes from LaVar. He uses the pronoun “we” just as much if not more than “he”. All other fathers stay in the background and show love and pride for their children. Not LaVar. He uses his son to make up for the totally ordinary life he has led. For a father to horn in on his son’s success to enrich his ego and wallet is both disgusting and pathetic.

Mike Lorraine

Simi Valley

Not the Finals word

Coaches don't win NBA games, players do. Exhibit A: Mike Brown. Exhibit B: Luke Walton. What a difference a move between the Lakers and Warriors has been for both men.

Ken Feldman

Los Angeles

::

Considering Cleveland’s defensive effort, Game 1 resembled an NBA All-Star game.

David Marshall

Santa Monica

::