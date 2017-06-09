Letters: What will the Lakers do with No. 2?

Careful what you wish for, Bill Plaschke. If Lonzo Ball does indeed have NBA-ready skill sets (probably wishful thinking) and if he is coachable and possesses necessary leadership ability (at best unproven) and if a neophyte coach with one disastrous season under his belt can actually coach him, he’ll still be a rookie sent in to lead few unproven “rising stars” and a pack of underachieving journeymen. Realistically, the chances of a 30-win season remain remote.
If Jerry Buss were doing this, the draft choice would be packaged with one of the current kids and as much flostsam as possible, and flipped for a pair of solid veterans to create a stable core. Of course, if Dr. Buss were still alive, the Lakers wouldn’t be the pathetic wreck they currently are. And the status of a player’s father wouldn’t be any part of the conversation.
Stephen Mattson
Los Osos
::
I am one of those concerned about Lonzo Ball’s father, but Lonzo would be coming to a Laker team with a coach who has had to deal with a very vocal, opinionated and strong minded father.
My major concern is how Lonzo was pushed around by Kentucky in the NCAA Sweet 16. To be fair, the Bruins were sloppy and showed poor defense, which unfortunately sounds familiar to Laker fans. The real question is, can he pull this type of team together and can he rise to the occasion? The caliber of play Ball faced in the NCAA tournament will be on display in every game he plays in the NBA.
Michael Solomon
Canoga Park
::
It seems that the only ones bothered by LaVar Ball are fans and the media. The ones who really matter, namely Lonzo, his teammates and his coaches have all indicated that they have no problem with him. As for Lonzo’s future employers, if any NBA coach or GM is sensitive to second-guessing or criticism, he’s in the wrong profession.
Yes, LaVar seeks publicity, but he gets it only because the media is using him to gain more viewers, listeners and readers. Blame them. Otherwise, he is no different from countless other overenthusiastic and outspoken sports parents.
Bennett Beebe
Westwood
::
So Bill Plaschke thinks the Lakers should pick Lonzo Ball. That is reason enough not to select him.
Axel Hubert
Los Angeles
He’ll manage
Dave Roberts has done a great job managing the Dodgers, with one exception: his handling of Clayton Kershaw. I won’t call Kershaw a bulldog — there is already one of those in Orel Hershiser. But he is a warhorse. There is no reason for Roberts to remove him after only 95 pitches in such a game. Kershaw may not need to finish every game, but there have been a couple of incidents this year when he deserved to stay in the game, and Wednesday was one of those times.
Saving pitchers for the late season is great, however, taking out your workhorse to be replaced by a trotter only annoys the best player in all of baseball. Mr Roberts, don’t poke the Clydesdale. No one knows Kershaw better than he knows himself.
Bob Sands
La Habra
::
Dave Roberts must love to go home after a game to watch himself on TV. I can’t think of another reason for his often perplexing pitcher moves game after game.
After leading baseball in pitching changes last year, he’s taking it to new heights in 2017. Is there any other manager that in a one-run game, facing the top of the order of one of the best-hitting teams, would think taking Clayton Kershaw out for Pedro Baez was a good idea? Only a miracle play by Baez kept him from blowing the game.
I see Kershaw leaving the Dodgers, Kenley Jansen having arm trouble and free agent starting pitchers not signing since they will only go four innings and not get a win.
Chuck Mozena
Paso Robles
::
Reader Alex Fernandez takes Orel Hershiser to task for his commentaries on Dodger telecasts. On the contrary, Hershiser’s intelligent and concise insights are a major value of Dodger telecasts.
As to his “droning on and on” about the days when he was playing, why shouldn’t he use his own experiences? He is one of the all-time great pitchers, and the thoughtful perspectives he provides are consistently worthwhile. His anecdotes, comparisons of past and present, and, above all, his ability to convey from personal experience what goes on in a pitcher’s mind in different situations — all of these greatly increase our enjoyment of the games.
Mike and Judy Berliner
Los Angeles
::
Tuesday night. Bottom of the ninth. Dodgers down 2-1. Two out. Man on base. Puig at the plate. Two strikes. Everyone in the world knows the next pitch. Slider, down and away. Result: a swing and a miss. Just like every other time. Nothing changes.
David Weber
West Hollywood
No Angels buzz
I agree with Dylan Hernandez that there isn`t much interest in Albert Pujols’ quest for 600 home runs in Anaheim. Yes, the excitement would be palpable in St. Louis in front of adoring fans. The other side of the coin is the decision to sign for 10 years and $250 million has been very good for him and not so good for the Angels.
Vincent Carollo
Upland
::
In fairness to Mike Trout, the Angels should trade him. He is the best player in baseball today and may become the best in the history of baseball. He deserves to be on a competitive team that has a chance to play in the World Series. The Angels need young talent and could receive several top prospects in exchange. Meantime the Angels are committed to Albert Pujols. Albert is setting individual records, but baseball is a team sport, and fans want to see their teams win, not an ex-Cardinal make records.
George Ekins
Valencia
::
As a longtime Angels fan I have watched sometimes in pain, I have always thought they were doing the best with what they have, But Mike Scioscia has gone off the rails. He has consistently degraded the team and the organization. Arte Moreno had an opportunity, but he chose Scioscia over Jerry Dipoto. We are now watching as he sends CJ Cron to the minors because he’s slumping at .232 and replaces him with a couple of slugs hitting 60 to 70 points lower.
We have watched this before, when Scioscia couldn’t wait to dump Mark Trumbo, and can you even remember who has played left since? Let me help: They all combine for about the same as Valbuena and Marte.
Carl Teoli
Harbor City
::
One correction on your list of 600 home runs.
Put an asterisk (steroids) for Bonds, Sosa and Rodriguez.
Anthony Filosa
Los Angeles
Super teams
Could you ever imagine after losing numerous times to the hated Celtics, Jerry West saying if you can’t beat them, join them . That’s what Kevin Durant did this year. No matter how good Durant played this series, to me he’d rather get a token ring than try to be competitive .
Richard Katz
Los Angeles
::
Everyone please stop this discussion that LeBron’s move to Miami is different that Durant’s move to Golden State. The bottom line is that they were both free agents. Free agent means you are free to sign with another team. Sometimes free agents elect to stay with their team, some don’t. The fact that Miami won a title after LeBron joined them and Durant is poised to win a title with Golden State is not their fault. It’s the fault of the teams that didn’t sign them. Deal with it.
Steve Shaevel
Woodland Hills
::
The Cleveland Cavaliers needed to play well in Game 4 to give them confidence going into next year’s finals against Golden State. Yawn.
Gary H. Miller
Encino
::
Thank you Golden State Warriors for officially ruining professional basketball.
Ryan Madden
Huntington Beach
::
As my nominee for understatement of the year, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue was quoted as saying of the Warriors, after they had decimated his team by 19 points, to go up two games to none, “they play well at home”.
Jim B. Parsons
Carpinteria
Down and dirty
I would like to personally apologize to the Texas Longhorn fans, their players and coaches, and especially to Kody and Kacy Clemens for the rude and embarrassing chants of a group of young people who were at the Monday night baseball game at Blair Field in Long Beach. Ben Bolch was kind when he said the chants were “a bit cheeky.” I assure you, that those people are not the typical and loyal Dirtbags fans, but a small cluster of obnoxious attention-seeking people who should not have been allowed to continue their bantering throughout the game.
Cindy Frye
Long Beach
Horsing around
Great article where John Cherwa asked several questions of Tim Ritvo, who has been assigned the difficult task of revitalizing Santa Anita. The questions showed real understanding of the task, as did the answers. I think maybe one additional question could have been asked by Mr. Cherwa: “Mr. Ritvo, do you think it would be helpful to your ‘mission’ for the L.A. Times to resume printing racetrack entries and results in the sports section”?
Ralph Martinez
Arcadia
::
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Mail: Sports Viewpoint
Los Angeles Times
202 W. 1st St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fax: (213) 237-4322
Email: