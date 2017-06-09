Letters: What will the Lakers do with No. 2?

Careful what you wish for, Bill Plaschke. If Lonzo Ball does indeed have NBA-ready skill sets (probably wishful thinking) and if he is coachable and possesses necessary leadership ability (at best unproven) and if a neophyte coach with one disastrous season under his belt can actually coach him, he’ll still be a rookie sent in to lead few unproven “rising stars” and a pack of underachieving journeymen. Realistically, the chances of a 30-win season remain remote.

If Jerry Buss were doing this, the draft choice would be packaged with one of the current kids and as much flostsam as possible, and flipped for a pair of solid veterans to create a stable core. Of course, if Dr. Buss were still alive, the Lakers wouldn’t be the pathetic wreck they currently are. And the status of a player’s father wouldn’t be any part of the conversation.

Stephen Mattson

Los Osos

I am one of those concerned about Lonzo Ball’s father, but Lonzo would be coming to a Laker team with a coach who has had to deal with a very vocal, opinionated and strong minded father.

My major concern is how Lonzo was pushed around by Kentucky in the NCAA Sweet 16. To be fair, the Bruins were sloppy and showed poor defense, which unfortunately sounds familiar to Laker fans. The real question is, can he pull this type of team together and can he rise to the occasion? The caliber of play Ball faced in the NCAA tournament will be on display in every game he plays in the NBA.

Michael Solomon

Canoga Park

It seems that the only ones bothered by LaVar Ball are fans and the media. The ones who really matter, namely Lonzo, his teammates and his coaches have all indicated that they have no problem with him. As for Lonzo’s future employers, if any NBA coach or GM is sensitive to second-guessing or criticism, he’s in the wrong profession.

Yes, LaVar seeks publicity, but he gets it only because the media is using him to gain more viewers, listeners and readers. Blame them. Otherwise, he is no different from countless other overenthusiastic and outspoken sports parents.

Bennett Beebe

Westwood

So Bill Plaschke thinks the Lakers should pick Lonzo Ball. That is reason enough not to select him.

Axel Hubert

Los Angeles

He’ll manage

Dave Roberts has done a great job managing the Dodgers, with one exception: his handling of Clayton Kershaw. I won’t call Kershaw a bulldog — there is already one of those in Orel Hershiser. But he is a warhorse. There is no reason for Roberts to remove him after only 95 pitches in such a game. Kershaw may not need to finish every game, but there have been a couple of incidents this year when he deserved to stay in the game, and Wednesday was one of those times.

Saving pitchers for the late season is great, however, taking out your workhorse to be replaced by a trotter only annoys the best player in all of baseball. Mr Roberts, don’t poke the Clydesdale. No one knows Kershaw better than he knows himself.

Bob Sands

La Habra

Dave Roberts must love to go home after a game to watch himself on TV. I can’t think of another reason for his often perplexing pitcher moves game after game.

After leading baseball in pitching changes last year, he’s taking it to new heights in 2017. Is there any other manager that in a one-run game, facing the top of the order of one of the best-hitting teams, would think taking Clayton Kershaw out for Pedro Baez was a good idea? Only a miracle play by Baez kept him from blowing the game.

I see Kershaw leaving the Dodgers, Kenley Jansen having arm trouble and free agent starting pitchers not signing since they will only go four innings and not get a win.

Chuck Mozena

Paso Robles

Reader Alex Fernandez takes Orel Hershiser to task for his commentaries on Dodger telecasts. On the contrary, Hershiser’s intelligent and concise insights are a major value of Dodger telecasts.

As to his “droning on and on” about the days when he was playing, why shouldn’t he use his own experiences? He is one of the all-time great pitchers, and the thoughtful perspectives he provides are consistently worthwhile. His anecdotes, comparisons of past and present, and, above all, his ability to convey from personal experience what goes on in a pitcher’s mind in different situations — all of these greatly increase our enjoyment of the games.

Mike and Judy Berliner

Los Angeles

Tuesday night. Bottom of the ninth. Dodgers down 2-1. Two out. Man on base. Puig at the plate. Two strikes. Everyone in the world knows the next pitch. Slider, down and away. Result: a swing and a miss. Just like every other time. Nothing changes.

David Weber

West Hollywood

No Angels buzz

I agree with Dylan Hernandez that there isn`t much interest in Albert Pujols’ quest for 600 home runs in Anaheim. Yes, the excitement would be palpable in St. Louis in front of adoring fans. The other side of the coin is the decision to sign for 10 years and $250 million has been very good for him and not so good for the Angels.

Vincent Carollo

Upland

In fairness to Mike Trout, the Angels should trade him. He is the best player in baseball today and may become the best in the history of baseball. He deserves to be on a competitive team that has a chance to play in the World Series. The Angels need young talent and could receive several top prospects in exchange. Meantime the Angels are committed to Albert Pujols. Albert is setting individual records, but baseball is a team sport, and fans want to see their teams win, not an ex-Cardinal make records.

George Ekins

Valencia

