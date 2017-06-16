Letters: Jerry West a Clipper? Is it April Fools?

Well, at least Jerry West isn’t a Celtic.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

Maybe Jerry West can convince Steve Ballmer to move the Clippers back to San Diego.

Steve Shaevel

Woodland Hills

I hope Jerry West doesn't play in any golf tournaments now that he is a Clippers employee. He'll never get past the second round.

Rich Sieger

North Hollywood

Name the NBA team:

Lose a lot of games each year

Acquire marginal free agent players with high-priced long term contracts

Keep non-effective management around for years

Experience serious injuries to key personnel

Replace your coach frequently

Skip the opportunity to hire the best basketball executive of all time

Sounds like the Clippers of old, but now it spells Lakers!

Dennis Butkovich

North Hills

Jerry West is a Lakers legend, as a player and a general manager. No doubt. But, even as great as he was as a GM, our Lakers still won four NBA titles in the 16 years without him. So good luck with the Clippers, Zeke. If you can turn those once-perennial losers into a championship-caliber squad, you’ll be the real Magic man.

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

Here’s hoping that one of the greatest Lakers of all time isn’t treated by his new employer as poorly as they treated his former NBA Hall of Fame teammate, Elgin Baylor.

Richard Whorton

Studio City

Jeanie Buss is going to be sorry that she listened to the people that told her not to bring back Jerry West.

Sol Bialeck

Van Nuys

Bill Plaschke is right on when he describes the nightmare scenario for Lakers fans with Jerry West going to the Clippers. The announcement of this coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Here’s a possible renaming of some of the songs.

1. Captain Magic’s Breaking Heart Club Band

2. With No Help From The Buss Family again

3. Lakers In A Hole Which seems To Never Get Better

4. For The Benefit Of Steve Ballmer

5. He Was Within Us Now He’s Without Us

6. He’s Leaving Home

7. You Still Need Me When I’m 79

and finally

8. A Sad Day In The Life of Lakers Fans

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

Having a ball

For a league that cherishes parity so much that it winks at teams dumping games in order to get a better lottery chance, you’d think the NBA would care more about the imbalances created by free agency.The addition of Karl Malone and Gary Payton to my Lakers was pathetic, LeBron James and Chris Bosh joining Miami was so calculating, but Kevin Durant’s move was the last straw.

Goodbye, NBA, you’ve joined the “one and done” NCAA.

David Wilczynski

Manhattan Beach

Before we anoint the Golden State Warriors as the best team ever, ask yourself a question: Who would defend Shaquille O’Neal or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after Draymond Green fouls out? (Hint: nobody!).

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

Haters gonna hate. LeBron James just lost his fifth NBA Finals, to go with three wins. But three of those losses are dubious.

James got swept in the 2007 Finals by the loaded San Antonio Spurs when he was the only star player on the Cavaliers. Two years ago, he lost when his two star teammates were unable to play due to injury against the upstart Warriors.

And this year’s Finals was the three-star Cavaliers against the Western Conference All-Star team. LeBron played as good as it gets (he averaged a triple-double in the five games) and cemented his reputation as the best player on the planet.

Make no mistake, the better overall team won in 2017 and Kevin Durant was on a mission. Kudos to the Golden State Warriors. But criticism of LeBron James is totally unwarranted.

Gino Cirignano

Playa del Rey

Reader Stephen Mattson stated that if Jerry Buss were still alive, he would not select Lonzo Ball with his team’s No. 1 draft pick, but would package the pick with a young player and get a couple of “solid veterans.” As I recall, Buss didn’t do that back in 1979. He selected a kid who had played two years at Michigan State, who then led them to the NBA championship. Get a grip.

Ralph S. Brax

Lancaster

If Dr. Buss were still around, he clearly would not deal the No. 2 overall pick in a draft widely considered to be very strong at the top for anything less than absolutely top-drawer talent, and those types of trades, such as the ones that yielded Hall of Famers Kareem (already in) and Pau (someday for sure) to the Lakers do not occur in today’s star-obsessed NBA.