Letters: Lonzo Ball has made summer league hotter than ever

The super-hype buildup of Lonzo Ball has become totally out of proportion with the coverage of the rest of the Lakers. The team’s announcers barely mention anyone else when Lonzo’s on the court. TV cameras follow his every move. His statistics are endlessly over-analyzed while his teammates are treated like nothing more than a mere sideshow distraction. Meanwhile, LaVar Ball is holding court nearby discussing his favorite subject: himself.
Because none of the other Lakers have been seen or heard from since Lonzo joined the team, we do not have a clue as to what they think about playing second-fiddle to the entire Ball family.
Charles Reilly
Manhattan Beach
::
So Bill Plaschke writes how Lonzo is the greatest thing since Magic and will be the savior of the franchise, then in the next breath tells us to keep our expectations in check. The pot calling the kettle black just called and wants his analogy back!
William David Stone
Beverly Hills
::
Plaschke might as well have asked Ryan Leaf's opinion of Lonzo Ball's situation. If we've seen anything this summer, it's that Lonzo is humble, friendly and a hard-working athlete. Todd? Please.
Rich Holland
Aliso Viejo
::
I've noticed three things with Lonzo Ball in these summer league games.
1. When he wears Kobe Bryant's Nike shoes, he play like an unselfish Kobe Bryant.
2. When he wears James Harden's Adidas's shoes he plays like James Harden.
3. When he wears BBB brand shoes, he plays like Lavar Ball.
Randy Childs
Manhattan Beach
::
Don’t be surprised if Lonzo Ball has a very tough first year. The NBA is a bangers league and Ball, at 6-6 and 190 is simply scrawny by NBA standards. People like Russell Westbrook must be drooling to take him on one and one. Ball may even be the basketball counterpart of Robert Griffin III, a gifted college quarterback who broke down early and often from the beatings he took.
Comparisons with Magic Johnson are ludicrous. Magic entered at 6-9 and at least 230, carrying a national championship trophy and tough as nails. If you recall, in the last quarter of the UCLA season, Ball had nagging injuries and he threw up a lot of ill-advised shots. By the last game, he was bushed. We’ll see how he does after 80 games next season. He’d better hit the weight room big time or he’s going to be run off the floor by the guys like James Harden, who bring it every night.
Bill Bradshaw
San Diego
Back from the break
Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood a combined 24-2, great!
Justin Turner batting .377 and Cody Bellinger with 25 home runs, better!
Dodgers in first place leading the last-place Giants by 27 games, priceless!
Ken Blake
Brea
::
So Bill Plaschke, the guy who predicted the Atlanta Falcons would win the Super Bowl and has made a multitude of other failed prognostications, suggests (July 8) that the Boys in Blue are on their way to a World Series later this year. He’s now doomed our dear Dodgers. Thanks a lot, Bill. And by the way, shhhhhh!
Chris Boyd
Redondo Beach
::
Perhaps this will be the year that the Dodgers make it all the way to the World Series — or perhaps not. But for the moment, they’re the best team in baseball; so let’s enjoy the here and now.
Marcia Goodman
Long Beach
::
Why does the Times continue to print letters from uninformed sports "fans," unless a quality No. 2 starter really is not a Cy Young candidate with a 10-0 record and a 1.67 ERA, "not really baseball fans that sometimes go to the game" really does mean "leads the league in attendance every year", and the "only remaining Dodgers fans" really are all wealthy individuals who shell out $1,100 for tickets and use the phrase "get off our duffs"?
T.J. Donald
Newport Beach
::
To all of the naysayers out there who complain about the lack of "real" Dodger fans at games: My family and I attend a good number of games every season. All of the people sitting around us are knowledgeable, dedicated fans. We know the players, their stats, and their strengths and weaknesses. In addition, we listen to (or follow on the Internet) every game even when we are out of town.
Stop complaining and support this team. They are exciting, play with passion, and are fun to watch.
Shelley Lawrence
Cheviot Hills
::
If Plaschke believes Commissioner Rob Manfred should interject himself into the Dodger TV dustup, then perhaps he should also urge the commissioner to confront the Dodgers over the prices they charge for admission tickets, parking at the stadium or hot dogs and beer. The Dodgers are a for-profit business, not a public entertainment subject to the whims of populist opinion. When the pain caused by loss of fan interest exceeds that of the financial benefit of their TV contract with Spectrum, the Dodgers will adjust their policies, not before, and despite Plaschke's entreaties to the contrary.
Skip Nevell
Los Angeles
Fix this game
All Stars?
The worst rendition of our national anthem in the history of America. Trying to interview players mere seconds before they get to the batter’s box, breaking their concentration. Interviewing an outfielder during play, as we hope he won’t get hit on the head with a fly ball. And some has-been steroid user walking around on the field interviewing players, delaying the game. This is Fox Sports’ idea of a broadcast? And it’s only the third inning.
Greg Meyer
Los Angeles
::
Please cancel the farce of the All-Star game! This was the biggest bore ever! It had no meaning and allowing garbage like Yadier Molina taking pictures of the hitter and umpire is simply ludicrous. How about just have the home run derby and other skill contests on one night and move on. How about pitching velocity and accuracy? Outfielders throwing to the plate from deep center field for accuracy? Speed around the bases? There are more skills but at least we would get rid of this popularity contest with no meaning.
Jay Slater
Los Angeles
::
When I watch the All-Star game I want to see homers and runs not a 2-1 yawner. I propose that next year we vote in the worst pitchers instead of the best pitchers.
Loren Coleman
West Hollywood
Sad story
I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the family of Alecia Benson, who was killed by her son De'von Hall [July 9]. There is no way that I can judge whether a head injury during a game in 2009 contributed to his personality change, but it is obvious that De'von suffered from severe mental illness, and from his symptoms and actions schizophrenia is a likely diagnosis. What a terrible tragedy for De'von, his mother, and the rest of the family. There are groups in the community that can offer advice, and understanding of mental disease, and in time the family may want to avail themselves of this help. Let us all hope for healing for this family, and for all other families affected by mental illness.
Dr. Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills
Two for the show
Let me get this straight. On the entire planet there are exactly two cities willing to host the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics. Two.
One city has the Eiffel Tower, maybe half the infrastructure needed to host the Games and oh yeah, will probably have several more terrorist attacks between now and then. What could go wrong?
The other has everything needed to stage the Games, today. It will also have the Kroenke Dome by then to act as centerpiece for spectacle and, oh yeah, has arguably done this better than any other place to date.
In spite of this, the geniuses on the LA committee act like they're the girl with the “good personality” trying to get a date. They are going to invite the IOC to “visit special rooms” to woo them. Really? How about they just mail them post cards of the venues, the beaches and the Hollywood sign and say here are the dates we're available, here are our financial terms and if it it doesn't work for you, fine.
I'm sure the City of Angels, the prettiest girl in the room, can find another summer fling.
Jeff Heister
Chatsworth
::
