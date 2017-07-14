Letters: Lonzo Ball has made summer league hotter than ever

The super-hype buildup of Lonzo Ball has become totally out of proportion with the coverage of the rest of the Lakers. The team’s announcers barely mention anyone else when Lonzo’s on the court. TV cameras follow his every move. His statistics are endlessly over-analyzed while his teammates are treated like nothing more than a mere sideshow distraction. Meanwhile, LaVar Ball is holding court nearby discussing his favorite subject: himself.

Because none of the other Lakers have been seen or heard from since Lonzo joined the team, we do not have a clue as to what they think about playing second-fiddle to the entire Ball family.

Charles Reilly

Manhattan Beach

So Bill Plaschke writes how Lonzo is the greatest thing since Magic and will be the savior of the franchise, then in the next breath tells us to keep our expectations in check. The pot calling the kettle black just called and wants his analogy back!

William David Stone

Beverly Hills

Plaschke might as well have asked Ryan Leaf's opinion of Lonzo Ball's situation. If we've seen anything this summer, it's that Lonzo is humble, friendly and a hard-working athlete. Todd? Please.

Rich Holland

Aliso Viejo

I've noticed three things with Lonzo Ball in these summer league games.

1. When he wears Kobe Bryant's Nike shoes, he play like an unselfish Kobe Bryant.

2. When he wears James Harden's Adidas's shoes he plays like James Harden.

3. When he wears BBB brand shoes, he plays like Lavar Ball.

Randy Childs

Manhattan Beach

Don’t be surprised if Lonzo Ball has a very tough first year. The NBA is a bangers league and Ball, at 6-6 and 190 is simply scrawny by NBA standards. People like Russell Westbrook must be drooling to take him on one and one. Ball may even be the basketball counterpart of Robert Griffin III, a gifted college quarterback who broke down early and often from the beatings he took.

Comparisons with Magic Johnson are ludicrous. Magic entered at 6-9 and at least 230, carrying a national championship trophy and tough as nails. If you recall, in the last quarter of the UCLA season, Ball had nagging injuries and he threw up a lot of ill-advised shots. By the last game, he was bushed. We’ll see how he does after 80 games next season. He’d better hit the weight room big time or he’s going to be run off the floor by the guys like James Harden, who bring it every night.

Bill Bradshaw

San Diego

Back from the break

Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood a combined 24-2, great!

Justin Turner batting .377 and Cody Bellinger with 25 home runs, better!

Dodgers in first place leading the last-place Giants by 27 games, priceless!

Ken Blake

Brea

So Bill Plaschke, the guy who predicted the Atlanta Falcons would win the Super Bowl and has made a multitude of other failed prognostications, suggests (July 8) that the Boys in Blue are on their way to a World Series later this year. He’s now doomed our dear Dodgers. Thanks a lot, Bill. And by the way, shhhhhh!

Chris Boyd

Redondo Beach

Perhaps this will be the year that the Dodgers make it all the way to the World Series — or perhaps not. But for the moment, they’re the best team in baseball; so let’s enjoy the here and now.

Marcia Goodman

Long Beach

Why does the Times continue to print letters from uninformed sports "fans," unless a quality No. 2 starter really is not a Cy Young candidate with a 10-0 record and a 1.67 ERA, "not really baseball fans that sometimes go to the game" really does mean "leads the league in attendance every year", and the "only remaining Dodgers fans" really are all wealthy individuals who shell out $1,100 for tickets and use the phrase "get off our duffs"?

T.J. Donald

Newport Beach

To all of the naysayers out there who complain about the lack of "real" Dodger fans at games: My family and I attend a good number of games every season. All of the people sitting around us are knowledgeable, dedicated fans. We know the players, their stats, and their strengths and weaknesses. In addition, we listen to (or follow on the Internet) every game even when we are out of town.

Stop complaining and support this team. They are exciting, play with passion, and are fun to watch.

Shelley Lawrence

Cheviot Hills

If Plaschke believes Commissioner Rob Manfred should interject himself into the Dodger TV dustup, then perhaps he should also urge the commissioner to confront the Dodgers over the prices they charge for admission tickets, parking at the stadium or hot dogs and beer. The Dodgers are a for-profit business, not a public entertainment subject to the whims of populist opinion. When the pain caused by loss of fan interest exceeds that of the financial benefit of their TV contract with Spectrum, the Dodgers will adjust their policies, not before, and despite Plaschke's entreaties to the contrary.

Skip Nevell

Los Angeles

Fix this game

All Stars?

The worst rendition of our national anthem in the history of America. Trying to interview players mere seconds before they get to the batter’s box, breaking their concentration. Interviewing an outfielder during play, as we hope he won’t get hit on the head with a fly ball. And some has-been steroid user walking around on the field interviewing players, delaying the game. This is Fox Sports’ idea of a broadcast? And it’s only the third inning.