Letters: Fans have a field day with Dodgers asking $12 million for naming rights

So the Dodgers are soliciting sponsorships for the naming rights to the field at Dodger Stadium. If Spectrum puts in the winning bid, does that mean the fans attending the game won’t be able to see it?

Paul Feinsinger

Agoura Hills

::

So the Dodgers announced they’re selling naming rights to their field on the same day the team was playing at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. I don’t see much poetry in our future.

Bennett Tramer

Santa Monica

::

Weinerschnitzel Field?

Imodium Field?

Saniflush Field?

Tidybowl Field?

Please, Dodgers. Don’t do it.

Richard Sherman

Hollywood

::

Now that the Dodgers have finished their short series at Guaranteed Rate Field, soon they might be playing at Kentucky Fried Chicken Field or China Ocean Shipping Group Field or Elite Connections Field. This absurdity of modern commerce was recently announced as a possible way for the team to earn $12 million a year for the small, hardly noticeable price of its soul.

Here’s one fan who will never go to Kentucky Fried Chicken Field — anyone else?

Bart Mills

Manhattan Beach

::

Let’s review: The Dodgers have a bazillion-dollar deal with a cable company and most people cannot see their games on TV. Now they want $12 million a year so some corporate marketing department can attach its name to Dodger Stadium. Well, I can’t do anything about the pathetic TV situation, but I can guarantee that I will never ever use the product or services of whoever pays to have their name grafted, Frankenstein-style, to Dodger Stadium, which has managed to retain a modicum of baseball dignity ... until now.

Peter Bernstein

Woodland Hills

::

There is only one name that should be considered and that is Vin Scully Field.

Mike Reuben

Anaheim Hills

What to do, Blue?

I was at the Kirk Gibson game, and there has never been a moment like it, but you know what? Enough about that game already. It is time for the Dodgers’ front office to step up and show that they’re serious about making 1988 a distant memory; it is time to create new ones. Contenders are making moves to improve themselves for the playoffs, it is time for Andrew Friedman and the rest to do the same to show us loyal Dodgers fans that they have a serious commitment to winning. It has been almost 30 years since Gibby; the time to step it up is now.

Tom Krug

Playa del Rey

::

Surveying the National League, it appears the only thing standing between the Dodgers and the World Series is the Washington Nationals, led by Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper. Any chance Freidman and Zaidi can get those guys at the trade deadline?

Anthony J. Moretti

Lomita

At the other end

My doctor says I have a heart condition and need to avoid too much excitement. As a Dodgers fan, I watch all the games, which gets me too excited.

So I watched a few Angel games, and my doctor says my heart is looking better.

Mark Berglas

Huntington Beach

::

While reading The Times sports pages last weekend I had to laugh at two articles. The one Saturday was talking about the Angels’ playoff chances to get in as a wild card.

In the immortal words of Jim Mora Sr.: “Playoffs? Playoffs?”

On Sunday on Page C4 I laughed even harder with the blunt and to-the-point headline: “Angels lose again.”

Lots of luck, guys!

Phillip Trujillo

Ontario

Talking Lakers

I’m afraid Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is suffering from heat stroke wandering in that desert he was talking about comparing Detroit Pistons reject and new Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to manna from heaven as well as the the new Magic and Kobe rolled into one. I assume he signed him for only one season because he’ll be busy walking on water by next year.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

::

I’m a little confused by all the fuss over the signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Let me get this straight. The Lakers are thanking their collective lucky stars over a guy that the Detroit Pistons decided to give up on? The Detroit Pistons? If this guy is as special as Magic Rob claims, why did Detroit trade for Avery Bradley and renounce the rights to Pope?

Here’s a guy that suddenly becomes the highest paid Laker when he was essentially fired by a team that was almost as bad. The real reason the Lakers signed this guy was that nobody else was willing to sign with them. Now, Magic Rob is expecting us to believe that a guy with pedestrian numbers at best is a part of the missing link? LOL!

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

The trash talk on Lonzo Ball is getting very tiring. Post good letters about him once in a while. No more comparisons, he is his own person, hands down! Watch the games!. Who cares what shoes he wears! He’s 19 and putting up the numbers! Leave him alone!

Shannon James

Fullerton

::

I am shocked, simply shocked that savvy NBA fans think that Lonzo Ball will not excel against NBA superstars that no other veteran players can guard. The Lakers didn’t pick Ball for his one-on-one defense. I suspect that the comparison of a rookie football quarterback with a basketball player is asinine.