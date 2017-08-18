Letters: When it comes to the Dodgers, unseen forces are at work

Just wondering, if the Dodgers win the World Series do only 30% of fans get to attend the parade?

Bill Hokans

Santa Ana

Now that Vin Scully has finally retired, the Dodgers can shed the years of disappointing play. The Cubs had their 1945 Billy Goat curse, the 1919 White Sox had a scandal and the Dodgers have yet to win a World Series since the departure of Scully.

And if you believe this, I know of a bridge for sale in Brooklyn.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

To paraphrase Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” there’s something here we haven’t seen before and it’s a Dodgers lineup that’s tough to pitch around.

You have to go back to the 1920s Yankees to find anything comparable to the Dodgers’ 2017 lineup and the term only applied to the first six Yankees hitters. But today, the Dodgers have the toughest starting eight in baseball.

No one’s mentioned it but this team really is the “Big Blue Wrecking Crew.”

Michael Solomon

Canoga Park

Hey, Michael Goldman, with your Aug. 12 letter expressing dismay at Dylan Hernandez’s article about “simple-minded” and “dummy” Dodgers fans: Do you attend any games at Chavez Ravine? You know, like over the past 20-plus years, when fans do the wave in the middle of a tight game with a Dodger at the plate trying to concentrate against the opponent’s closer? Those dummies.

Fred Crane

La Canada

I found it rather amusing that a few letters last weekend actually attempted to compare this year’s Dodgers team to that of past Dodgers teams. Baseball has come so far in the past 40-50 years that it is ludicrous to make such unrealistic comparisons of past teams versus present teams.

That’s like saying the President of the United States in 1962 would have a better approval rating than our current President. Oh, wait a minute, umm … never mind.

Larry Herrera

Redondo Beach

Vin Scully’s replacement was musing during a recent Dodgers telecast about things to come through modern technology. He said something like, “Already we have apps that can measure pitch speed, exit speed and distance. The day may come when umpires are gone, scoreboard’s are totally automated and even game announcers.”

That’d be fine with me if we could actually see Dodgers games on television.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

Regarding Mr. Joecken’s letter of last Saturday, I had a similar thought about the Dodgers’ broadcasting.

Only, instead of Vinny showing up for just the five games to sit in with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser, perhaps he could mosey into the booth and politely ask them to leave?

Dan Johnson

Salem, Va.

Red-handed

I realize these are busy times in local sports, but your thin coverage of the Angels stinks. They’re not the best team in town, but they are in the middle of a wild-card race. If you’re out of reporters, perhaps Plaschke could use the extra work.

Jim Fredrick

Manhattan Beach

The Angels have played their way into a playoff position. The past three days there has been no featured stories about their ascent. The paper only had wire accounts of their games. Not all of your readers are Dodgers fans.

Victor Rodriguez

Canyon Country

Step up to violence

It has to stop. No more. It’s time for the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL to take a stand. It’s time to make a statement to the players. When cowards like Ray Rice, Greg Hardy and Ezekiel Elliott beat up on women, the league’s initial punishment should stand. Too many times we have heard these “apologies” lead to a lesser punishment. Nobody can determine if these cowards are sincere or not. It’s time to stop softening the consequences. It sends the wrong message. Nobody, anywhere, should get a reduced sentence for beating up women.

David Pietrasanta

Encino

It galls me that the NFL deems unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick — who took a moral stand on a contentious issue — as a potential “distraction” but has repeatedly welcomed with open arms Adam “Pacman” Jones, despite his lengthy rap sheet.

William P. Bekkala

West Hollywood

Do those who so readily castigate Colin Kaepernick for “dishonoring” the American flag realize the irony in the fact that he has simply utilized the guaranteed freedoms that flag represents? Let the man play football.

Larry Lasseter

Brea

Priorities, please

I love sports, and I love the Olympics. But before committing future financing of the 2028 Olympic Games, did the L.A. City Council ever consider the possibility of a long-overdue big earthquake necessitating massive funds to rebuild our infrastructure? In the event of such a catastrophe, what will happen if roads, power, gas and water facilities need repair or replacement; and we don’t have sufficient reserves?

Irwin Zeke Warsaw

Marina del Rey

Priorities, part II

Dear Josh Rosen, can you be thankful for your God-given talent to play football? Can you be happy that you will get a good education from a major university? Can you be happy that with all the talent you have, you won’t have to worry about your future since you’ll be making millions of dollars in the NFL soon? Dear Josh, can you thank my son, who doesn’t have your arm or will not get your education or make millions like you will, for serving our country in the U.S. Navy? If you can’t, just shut up and play football.

Phil Trujillo

Ontario

Law of average

Regarding Lamont Paul’s comment in last week’s letters that UCLA is average academically, it would then stand to reason that USC is below average, as UCLA is always ranked higher by all services that do such rankings. By the way. can anyone from USC recommend a good crack-smoking eye doctor?