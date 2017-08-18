Letters: When it comes to the Dodgers, unseen forces are at work

Just wondering, if the Dodgers win the World Series do only 30% of fans get to attend the parade?
Bill Hokans
Santa Ana
Now that Vin Scully has finally retired, the Dodgers can shed the years of disappointing play. The Cubs had their 1945 Billy Goat curse, the 1919 White Sox had a scandal and the Dodgers have yet to win a World Series since the departure of Scully.
And if you believe this, I know of a bridge for sale in Brooklyn.
Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles
To paraphrase Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” there’s something here we haven’t seen before and it’s a Dodgers lineup that’s tough to pitch around.
You have to go back to the 1920s Yankees to find anything comparable to the Dodgers’ 2017 lineup and the term only applied to the first six Yankees hitters. But today, the Dodgers have the toughest starting eight in baseball.
No one’s mentioned it but this team really is the “Big Blue Wrecking Crew.”
Michael Solomon
Canoga Park
Hey, Michael Goldman, with your Aug. 12 letter expressing dismay at Dylan Hernandez’s article about “simple-minded” and “dummy” Dodgers fans: Do you attend any games at Chavez Ravine? You know, like over the past 20-plus years, when fans do the wave in the middle of a tight game with a Dodger at the plate trying to concentrate against the opponent’s closer? Those dummies.
Fred Crane
La Canada
I found it rather amusing that a few letters last weekend actually attempted to compare this year’s Dodgers team to that of past Dodgers teams. Baseball has come so far in the past 40-50 years that it is ludicrous to make such unrealistic comparisons of past teams versus present teams.
That’s like saying the President of the United States in 1962 would have a better approval rating than our current President. Oh, wait a minute, umm … never mind.
Larry Herrera
Redondo Beach
Vin Scully’s replacement was musing during a recent Dodgers telecast about things to come through modern technology. He said something like, “Already we have apps that can measure pitch speed, exit speed and distance. The day may come when umpires are gone, scoreboard’s are totally automated and even game announcers.”
That’d be fine with me if we could actually see Dodgers games on television.
Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles
Regarding Mr. Joecken’s letter of last Saturday, I had a similar thought about the Dodgers’ broadcasting.
Only, instead of Vinny showing up for just the five games to sit in with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser, perhaps he could mosey into the booth and politely ask them to leave?
Salem, Va.
Red-handed
I realize these are busy times in local sports, but your thin coverage of the Angels stinks. They’re not the best team in town, but they are in the middle of a wild-card race. If you’re out of reporters, perhaps Plaschke could use the extra work.
Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach
The Angels have played their way into a playoff position. The past three days there has been no featured stories about their ascent. The paper only had wire accounts of their games. Not all of your readers are Dodgers fans.
Victor Rodriguez
Canyon Country
Step up to violence
It has to stop. No more. It’s time for the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL to take a stand. It’s time to make a statement to the players. When cowards like Ray Rice, Greg Hardy and Ezekiel Elliott beat up on women, the league’s initial punishment should stand. Too many times we have heard these “apologies” lead to a lesser punishment. Nobody can determine if these cowards are sincere or not. It’s time to stop softening the consequences. It sends the wrong message. Nobody, anywhere, should get a reduced sentence for beating up women.
David Pietrasanta
Encino
It galls me that the NFL deems unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick — who took a moral stand on a contentious issue — as a potential “distraction” but has repeatedly welcomed with open arms Adam “Pacman” Jones, despite his lengthy rap sheet.
William P. Bekkala
West Hollywood
Do those who so readily castigate Colin Kaepernick for “dishonoring” the American flag realize the irony in the fact that he has simply utilized the guaranteed freedoms that flag represents? Let the man play football.
Larry Lasseter
Brea
Priorities, please
I love sports, and I love the Olympics. But before committing future financing of the 2028 Olympic Games, did the L.A. City Council ever consider the possibility of a long-overdue big earthquake necessitating massive funds to rebuild our infrastructure? In the event of such a catastrophe, what will happen if roads, power, gas and water facilities need repair or replacement; and we don’t have sufficient reserves?
Irwin Zeke Warsaw
Marina del Rey
Priorities, part II
Dear Josh Rosen, can you be thankful for your God-given talent to play football? Can you be happy that you will get a good education from a major university? Can you be happy that with all the talent you have, you won’t have to worry about your future since you’ll be making millions of dollars in the NFL soon? Dear Josh, can you thank my son, who doesn’t have your arm or will not get your education or make millions like you will, for serving our country in the U.S. Navy? If you can’t, just shut up and play football.
Phil Trujillo
Ontario
Law of average
Regarding Lamont Paul’s comment in last week’s letters that UCLA is average academically, it would then stand to reason that USC is below average, as UCLA is always ranked higher by all services that do such rankings. By the way. can anyone from USC recommend a good crack-smoking eye doctor?
Michael Marlin
Woodland Hills
Ink this
The Chargers are paying for free tattoos? If they’re truly “Fighting for L.A.,” can Rams fans send management to get one stamped across their foreheads: Sign Aaron Donald.
Konrad Moore
San Diego
