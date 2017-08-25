Letters: Dodgers' Rich Hill has the perfect attitude

When Harvey Haddix had his 12-inning perfect game wiped out of the baseball records books by a typically inane rule change, his response was simply, “That’s OK, I know what I did.” That same silly rule also renders Rich Hill’s game not be a no-hitter. I’m sure he knows what he did too.

Ron Reeve

Glendora

::

In an era when so many politicians and athletes blame everyone but themselves for their problems, Rich Hill leads by quiet — and sometimes not so quiet — example.

The man so intensely competitive that he hurls invective at himself when not pitching up to his standards is the same man who refuses to blame his teammates — for an error that cost him a perfect game and for stranding 11 runners on base, which cost him a no-hitter, a shutout and a win.

Thank you, Rich, for being the rare athlete our kids can truly look up to.

Jeff Kandel

Los Angeles

::

Dodgers management’s plan to “rest” and “save” players for the playoffs probably cost Rich Hill his spot in baseball history. With four All-Stars kept in limbo on the disabled list, this plan may also interrupt the momentum of a game-winning machine. Time will tell whether the team can regroup for an October run. Let the players play.

Jerry Moore

Cerritos

::

How exciting are the Dodgers? My wife, who has always refused to watch baseball because it was “too boring,” just asked me if the Dodgers are on today.

PJ Gendell

Beverly Hills

::

OK, the Dodgers have won how many division titles in the last few years? And they never get to the Big Dance? So if we think this won’t happen this year, does that mean we as fans are insane?

Sam Rizzardo

Harbor City

::

Crazy how the Dodgers break up their pricing into so many sections. I bought my season tickets when this ownership came into town on their white horse, declaring the “lowest merchandise” prices for fans and Magic Johnson as the face of marketing. Needless to say, my season tickets have doubled in that time and now all these sections with different pricing.

How come the ownership continues to do the fans wrong, when we are the most loyal fan base in all of baseball? I bite the bullet and renew my seats because I pay much less than the general public, but even this year the regular prices skyrocketed. I hate to see what happens if they make it to and win the World Series.

Jerry Fonseca

Oxnard

::

Joe Davis is no Vin Scully … and neither is anyone else.

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser have settled in, they do a good play-by-play interspersed with information and their own brand of banter and stories. Sometimes even Nomar Garciaparra is allowed to join in, though when Orel is in the booth they always place Nomar in center field or at the very top of the stadium behind home plate; maybe Nomar should change his deodorant or needs a breath mint!

The point is, these guys are more than just competent, they are doing very well in the unenviable position of having to follow the very best. They are growing as the season goes on and are bringing their own style and brand to the Dodgers.

They haven’t replaced Vinny. No one could ever do that — and to their credit they haven’t tried.

Michael Solomon

Canoga Park

::

What a surprise to turn on Fox Sports last Saturday and two unbelievable things happened.

One, I was actually able to see the Dodgers on television (I’m with DirecTV).

And two, the privilege to hear Dick Enberg calling the game (he was in Detroit to be honored by the Tigers). Listening to him. you realize he has to be the best all-around play-by-play man of all time. Whether being the voice of the L.A. Rams, Bruins basketball, the Angels, NBC sports (Super Bowls, Olympics, NBA, golf, etc,), he has done it all. He is and always will be a master behind the microphone.

Art Eisenman

Hollywood

Not buying it

You can heap all the praise you like on Mike Scioscia [Dylan Hernandez, Aug. 22], and what exactly have the Angels accomplished during his tenure? One World Series, way back when, and since then, the same old lineup, the same old looks at the umpires when he disagrees with a call, and oh, yes, doing what he can with what he has. That must speak to the ownership’s inability or unwillingness to invest in his team from Los Angeles?

Arte [Moreno] doesn’t know that Anaheim is known worldwide as a destination of its own? Poor Arte. The Anaheim Angels are Orange County’s team and we locals are proud to be where and who we are. I think it’s time for Scioscia to retire and let some new ideas and a different mind-set take over.

Carol Marshall

Placentia

A little problem

I used to think the most exploited athletes in the U.S. were in college. Now I have to believe Little League is worse than the NCAA. How much is being paid for the right to broadcast the Little League World Series? Who is getting those millions or tens of millions of dollars for the efforts of those little kids? Who is making what money? Kids playing a kids game doesn’t interest me. Who is making money off those kids does.

Tom Keiser

Pasadena

Protests

Maybe it is time to stop playing the national anthem at professional sports events. It is about the only work venue that plays “The Star Spangled Banner.” I don’t know about your place of work at The Times, it isn’t played at mine. May I add, some of the vocalists sound like someone stepping on the cat’s tail?

As for the athletes sitting or kneeling during the song, one just has to look around as thousands chatter, eat and drink, unconscious of the patriotic moment.

Better the anthem be played at a more serious event, rather than be a stage for protest, or for so many who care not to listen or pay attention.

Ken Johnson

Piñon Hills

::

No question that principled independent African American quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a distraction from the big business of NFL football with his cheeky dissent when “The Star Spangled Banner” is played.