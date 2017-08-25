Letters: Dodgers' Rich Hill has the perfect attitude

When Harvey Haddix had his 12-inning perfect game wiped out of the baseball records books by a typically inane rule change, his response was simply, “That’s OK, I know what I did.” That same silly rule also renders Rich Hill’s game not be a no-hitter. I’m sure he knows what he did too.
Ron Reeve
Glendora
In an era when so many politicians and athletes blame everyone but themselves for their problems, Rich Hill leads by quiet — and sometimes not so quiet — example.
The man so intensely competitive that he hurls invective at himself when not pitching up to his standards is the same man who refuses to blame his teammates — for an error that cost him a perfect game and for stranding 11 runners on base, which cost him a no-hitter, a shutout and a win.
Thank you, Rich, for being the rare athlete our kids can truly look up to.
Jeff Kandel
Los Angeles
Dodgers management’s plan to “rest” and “save” players for the playoffs probably cost Rich Hill his spot in baseball history. With four All-Stars kept in limbo on the disabled list, this plan may also interrupt the momentum of a game-winning machine. Time will tell whether the team can regroup for an October run. Let the players play.
Jerry Moore
Cerritos
How exciting are the Dodgers? My wife, who has always refused to watch baseball because it was “too boring,” just asked me if the Dodgers are on today.
PJ Gendell
Beverly Hills
OK, the Dodgers have won how many division titles in the last few years? And they never get to the Big Dance? So if we think this won’t happen this year, does that mean we as fans are insane?
Sam Rizzardo
Harbor City
Crazy how the Dodgers break up their pricing into so many sections. I bought my season tickets when this ownership came into town on their white horse, declaring the “lowest merchandise” prices for fans and Magic Johnson as the face of marketing. Needless to say, my season tickets have doubled in that time and now all these sections with different pricing.
How come the ownership continues to do the fans wrong, when we are the most loyal fan base in all of baseball? I bite the bullet and renew my seats because I pay much less than the general public, but even this year the regular prices skyrocketed. I hate to see what happens if they make it to and win the World Series.
Jerry Fonseca
Oxnard
Joe Davis is no Vin Scully … and neither is anyone else.
Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser have settled in, they do a good play-by-play interspersed with information and their own brand of banter and stories. Sometimes even Nomar Garciaparra is allowed to join in, though when Orel is in the booth they always place Nomar in center field or at the very top of the stadium behind home plate; maybe Nomar should change his deodorant or needs a breath mint!
The point is, these guys are more than just competent, they are doing very well in the unenviable position of having to follow the very best. They are growing as the season goes on and are bringing their own style and brand to the Dodgers.
They haven’t replaced Vinny. No one could ever do that — and to their credit they haven’t tried.
Michael Solomon
Canoga Park
What a surprise to turn on Fox Sports last Saturday and two unbelievable things happened.
One, I was actually able to see the Dodgers on television (I’m with DirecTV).
And two, the privilege to hear Dick Enberg calling the game (he was in Detroit to be honored by the Tigers). Listening to him. you realize he has to be the best all-around play-by-play man of all time. Whether being the voice of the L.A. Rams, Bruins basketball, the Angels, NBC sports (Super Bowls, Olympics, NBA, golf, etc,), he has done it all. He is and always will be a master behind the microphone.
Art Eisenman
Hollywood
Not buying it
You can heap all the praise you like on Mike Scioscia [Dylan Hernandez, Aug. 22], and what exactly have the Angels accomplished during his tenure? One World Series, way back when, and since then, the same old lineup, the same old looks at the umpires when he disagrees with a call, and oh, yes, doing what he can with what he has. That must speak to the ownership’s inability or unwillingness to invest in his team from Los Angeles?
Arte [Moreno] doesn’t know that Anaheim is known worldwide as a destination of its own? Poor Arte. The Anaheim Angels are Orange County’s team and we locals are proud to be where and who we are. I think it’s time for Scioscia to retire and let some new ideas and a different mind-set take over.
Carol Marshall
Placentia
A little problem
I used to think the most exploited athletes in the U.S. were in college. Now I have to believe Little League is worse than the NCAA. How much is being paid for the right to broadcast the Little League World Series? Who is getting those millions or tens of millions of dollars for the efforts of those little kids? Who is making what money? Kids playing a kids game doesn’t interest me. Who is making money off those kids does.
Tom Keiser
Pasadena
Protests
Maybe it is time to stop playing the national anthem at professional sports events. It is about the only work venue that plays “The Star Spangled Banner.” I don’t know about your place of work at The Times, it isn’t played at mine. May I add, some of the vocalists sound like someone stepping on the cat’s tail?
As for the athletes sitting or kneeling during the song, one just has to look around as thousands chatter, eat and drink, unconscious of the patriotic moment.
Better the anthem be played at a more serious event, rather than be a stage for protest, or for so many who care not to listen or pay attention.
Ken Johnson
Piñon Hills
No question that principled independent African American quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a distraction from the big business of NFL football with his cheeky dissent when “The Star Spangled Banner” is played.
He is paying for it now. But I bet he sleeps well at night and knows he has done the right thing. I admire him.
Frances O’Neill Zimmerman
La Jolla
No horse sense
From the very first USC game I attended at the Coliseum 50 years ago — and after every thrilling Trojans touchdown since — my gaze turns to the tunnel for the emergence of Traveler, the school’s famed mascot, to start his celebratory gallop. But now this enduring symbol of college football tradition comes under scrutiny for having a name similar to Robert E. Lee’s horse.
It seems appropriate to ask: What the “L” is going on here?
Steve Ross
Beverly Hills
How did The Times’ editors let that story on Traveler pass review for validity? It did not even make for good fiction. Would you publish a story if someone claimed they saw Sasquatch walking across Pershing Square? Were those “students” developing critical thinking skills, or were they just warming up for a creative writing class?
David Gibbons
Irvine
So, Traveler the horse is now in trouble for sharing a name that Robert E. Lee liked? Perhaps we should ask all people named Robert to consider changing their names?
Roy Wilson
West Covina
I was in absolute shock when I gazed upon the front page of the Sports section. I immediately called my Travelers Insurance agent and canceled all my policies.
Enough is enough. To quote some guy in Washington, “Where does it all end?”
Robert Greene
Woodland Hills
I am a UCLA grad and herewith demand that the name of the UCLA mascot be changed. Our ursine symbol bears the moniker of one of the greatest murderers of the 20th century, Joseph (Joe) Stalin. No Joe Bruin on my watch.
Skip Nevell
Los Angeles
Par for course
What a great comeback for Doc Redman to win a fabulous U.S. Amateur. However, I feel that the real winner was Riviera Country Club, which demanded the highest level of shotmaking and brought out the best in this great tournament.
Ed Freeman
Moorpark
Burned
Can someone please get Rams coach Sean McVay a hat and sunglasses? We get that you have great hair, but this amount of SoCal sun will age you.
George Metalsky
Redondo Beach
Ergo, it's ego
Dylan Hernandez’s piece in Wednesday’s paper belongs on the opinion page not in the sports section. The real reason many fans would like to see Floyd Mayweather Jr. lose is because he is an abusive, egotistical showoff, not because he happens to be black.
Ken Blake
Brea
Enjoy it now
Should I be worried? Not a word about Lonzo Ball in three days!
Eric Boardman
Hollywood
