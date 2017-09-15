Letters: Dodgers know how to slide, but can they get out of it?

The difference between two record streaks down the pennant stretch: While Cleveland is historically significant, the Dodgers are hysterically the same.

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

::

Last spring I said that the Dodgers had a very good shot at the wild-card spot. As of today I see no reason to change that opinion.

Carl Held

Glendale

::

Well, Dodgers, you finally got off the schneid of that pesky 11-game losing streak. Now, as your magic number to clinch the West again decreases, please do the following: Act as if you’ve been there before! There is absolutely no reason to line your clubhouse with plastic, wear ski goggles and give each other champagne showers …. until you win the big prize, a World Series championship.

Phillip Trujillo

Ontario

::

Why don’t the Dodgers save everyone some time and money by announcing now that they will forfeit the rest of their games this season? It wouldn’t make much difference in the outcome, and it would save fans the agony of watching more losing games. Forfeiting would also save the team the expense of traveling to other cities just to lose there. (Maybe they could use the money to sign a center fielder who can hit.) And it would give the players time to work on their golf games and rest up for spring training.

Steve Lawrence

Sacramento

::

Sunday was a reminder that the Los Angeles Rams might actually get to the Super Bowl before the Los Angeles Dodgers get to the World Series. That is not likely, but looking at the results of Sunday, one can’t rule that out.

Roy Fassel

Los Angeles

::

I have finally realized the origin of the name, “Dodger Dog.”

Barry P. Resnick

Orange

::

The interview with Andrew Friedman failed to address one possible cause for the Dodger’s huge slide: change in team chemistry. Ever since the September call-ups and the last-minute trades, the brief slump became a disaster.

Jordan Austin

Port Hueneme

::

The Dodgers’ season can be summarized as follows with a few exceptions: Dodgers starting pitchers are done after five innings; Dodgers hitters are done after five months.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills

::

The Sept. 12 article “Worst-Place Scenario for the Dodgers” left something out. For nearly 60 years the Dodgers were the “people’s team” in LA. Anyone, rich or poor, with a TV followed the team and Vin Scully; the Dodgers were part of the fabric of L.A. that united a city’s pride. Dodgers ownership used that time-honored tradition as a bargaining chip and chose the billion dollar Time Warner Cable offer that demolished that beautiful relationship that LA had with its team.

The Dodgers forgot what they taught in Little League, “It’s not whether you win or lose...but how you play the game.”

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

::

As we all know we will never be able to watch our beloved Dodgers on local television. So when we finally get to see a game on ESPN, why not announce the game, instead of two overweight guys and a young lady having nine innings of a giggle-fest.

Ed Valenzuela

West Covina

::

The Indians’ amazing winning streak gives me admittedly unrealistic hope that if the Angels can win their last 15 games in a row, that would land them in the top wild card slot. Then again, they play Cleveland next week. Twelve out of 15?

Ron Reeve

Glendora

Reliving 2006

It was only natural for Zach Helfand to write an article about the 2006 Rose Bowl game leading up to Saturday’s USC-Texas game, but instead of a whiny article on how USC should have won he should have celebrated it as a great game. All close games turn on a play or two, so why whine? Look at last year’s championship game. And way back in 1967, USC beat UCLA in a colossal matchup on a late run by an infamous Trojan Heisman winner/Bronco passenger. The game is remembered for his run and not the missed field goals and PAT by the Bruins kicker. Just take the high road.

Alan Abajian

Alta Loma

::

As an SC fan, I barely noticed the first three installments of Zach Helfand's series on the 2006 Rose Bowl game, not wanting to reopen old wounds. However, I couldn't stop reading the final installment featuring LenDale White's struggles since that fateful game. It had all the elements of great writing: a compelling story about a talented athlete facing post-football depression and the help he receives from his supportive teammates. It’s why football is so popular among fans and players alike. Great writing, Zach and I hope LenDale finds the peace and place in life that he deserves.

Ken Blake

Brea

::

Hooray! Bill Plaschke gets one right! The loss to Texas in the 2006 was, indeed, one of the most embarrassing in USC history and a harbinger of Pete Carroll's unfathomable screwup in the 2015 Super Bowl.

Richard Jewell

Los Feliz

::

Mike Garrett hired his fifth choice, Pete Carroll, as USC’s football coach in December 2000, and Carroll was the architect of a new golden age of USC football. Pat Haden improbably hired Clay Helton to coach USC’s football team when no high-profile, big-name coach would return Haden’s phone calls. Although it is still early, the USC Nation has every reason to believe that history will repeat itself, and Helton will lead the USC program back to the promised land of college football championships—which is tough for this Stanford alum to admit.

Tom Lallas

Los Angeles

Where are UCLA fans?

My wife and I used to be regular ticket-holders for UCLA at the Rose Bowl. In our aging years we have stopped going. Last Saturday, as I watched the broadcast of UCLA versus Hawaii, I was appalled at the Rose Bowl attendance. Shame on UCLA fans. If I were a potential recruit and I saw that crowd, I would go elsewhere.

Ken Froreich

Anaheim

::

I forget. Which L.A. area quarterback was being touted as a top preseason Heisman Trophy candidate?