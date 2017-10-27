Letters: Trojans get pushed around the Bend

It was not the luck of the Irish, it was the yuck of the Trojans!

Dan McAdam

Rancho Palos Verdes

::

While technically USC doesn’t have a scheduled bye this season, the Trojans all but failed to show up for the game at Notre Dame, so doesn’t that count?

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

::

With only another year of coaching at USC, quarterback Sam Darnold could actually develop into the next Max Browne!

Jack Von Bulow

Temple City

::

The final score of the USC-Notre Dame game was disgraceful, but no more than the performance of the team on the field and their coaches on the sideline. Regretfully, this Trojan team has been exposed as a wannabe team. The dream of making the final four is shattered and maybe even a Rose Bowl berth. We’ll keep the faith for a Pac-12 South title and the playoff against one of the Washington teams.

Tom Turner

Dana Point

::

Okay, fellow fickle Trojan alumni, let’s get this over with:

Fire Clancy Pendergast!

Bench Sam Darnold!

Fire Clay Helton!

There. That should make everyone feel better.

Barry P. Resnick

Orange

::

I’m happy Bob Padgett and his USC pals made it home after that ill-advised 1967 flight. Admittedly, different times, and we all have similar head-scratcher moments in our background. But you have to wonder: maybe Darwin was wrong...

Brent Wright

Valencia

::

Kudos to Gary Klein for his article on Lane Kiffin. There are few L.A. sports figures that have been more polarizing in the last few decades. However, at the end of the day, if Angelenos are truly honest with themselves, they want to see Kiffin succeed. Fight on, Lane!

Wayne Drake

Downey

Obscene at the Ravine

I went to Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night and enjoyed the game and all of the festivities immensely. However my enjoyment came to a crashing halt (no pun intended) when I tried getting out of the parking lot. Lot K was a preferred (?) parking lot charging $100, yet only had two exits leaving the lot. I was at a standstill for over an hour. For the increased fees, there should have been extra traffic controllers creating additional exits and managing the traffic flow.

Now I know why fans leave after the seventh inning. They want to get home before dawn. Perhaps the Dodgers were doing a public service by promoting public transportation. They definitely sold me on it.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills

::

I lucked out and got tickets to the World Series on Tuesday night. It was a beautiful, tight game. I wouldn’t have thought that anything could diminish the euphoria I felt when the Dodgers pulled off the win. Then I sat in my car, in my $100 preferred parking spot, unmoving, for a full hour. There were no directives telling you the way out. The only personnel I saw were stadium employees putting up arbitrary road blocks that kept hundreds of cars trapped in their individual lots, never letting anyone into the stream of traffic. An hour and a half after the game, I finally successfully made the half-mile sludge out of the stadium lot.

It was a chaotic scene, turning many happy fans angry and frustrated, and the Dodgers management should be ashamed. Oh, but these are the same guys that won’t lift a finger to get the TV situation fixed, I forgot.

Josh Clark

San Gabriel

::

Remember the run production, damage being inflicted and all the excitement generated by the “T&T” boys (Trout and Trumbo) of Orange County when both were with the Angels? Well, it looks like the “pixie dust” has now gone north and settled into the explosive bats of the latest “T n T” boys (Turner and Taylor) in Los Angeles and wearing Dodger Blue.

Dennis Lifton

Cypress

::

Here we go again, the Kobe Bryant attitude. You either win the last game you play, or the whole season’s a dismal failure — according to Bill Plasche’s cover story Tuesday.

The Dodgers’ season has already been a wonderful, warm-fuzzy success for legions of us fans. Just getting to the World Series is almost everything. For a week or two, it puts a lightness in our step and fulfillment in our sports hearts. If we don’t win it all this year, it’s certain that we’ll be a very strong team for years to come. And how can any person with an ounce of empathy not be a little warmed if the Astros win their first title ever, for their hurricane-ravaged city? It’s a complete win-win World Series, although we’re all pulling hard for the Blue.

But c’mon man, stop whining if we don’t happen to win the final game. It’s all good.

Pete Howard

San Luis Obispo

::

The Dodgers would have had a better chance of winning Game 2 if they would have summoned Fernando Valenzuela to pitch in the 11th — like Vin Scully did before the game — instead of bringing in Brandon McCarthy.

Ken Feldman

Los Angeles

::

I believe that Dylan Hernandez nailed it after Game 2 when he wrote that Dave Roberts’ use of the bullpen was “an assembly line of relievers.” After Hill left after four innings there was still a stretch to fill . Roberts used up his relievers as if they were auditioning. Nobody seemed to work up a sweat. It was more of a cameo appearance. I checked the Lakers game for a minute and didn’t realize that Stripling was used up. Highly regarded Watson made an appearance but it all would rest on Brandon’s shoulders.

The best laid plans do not always work . Maybe a twist on Shakespeare would go like this: Parting is such sweet sorrow; I’ll say goodbye til it be Morrow.

Ted La Mothe

long Beach

::