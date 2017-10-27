Letters: Trojans get pushed around the Bend

It was not the luck of the Irish, it was the yuck of the Trojans!
Dan McAdam
Rancho Palos Verdes
::
While technically USC doesn’t have a scheduled bye this season, the Trojans all but failed to show up for the game at Notre Dame, so doesn’t that count?
Steve Ross
Beverly Hills
::
With only another year of coaching at USC, quarterback Sam Darnold could actually develop into the next Max Browne!
Jack Von Bulow
Temple City
::
The final score of the USC-Notre Dame game was disgraceful, but no more than the performance of the team on the field and their coaches on the sideline. Regretfully, this Trojan team has been exposed as a wannabe team. The dream of making the final four is shattered and maybe even a Rose Bowl berth. We’ll keep the faith for a Pac-12 South title and the playoff against one of the Washington teams.
Tom Turner
Dana Point
::
Okay, fellow fickle Trojan alumni, let’s get this over with:
Fire Clancy Pendergast!
Bench Sam Darnold!
Fire Clay Helton!
There. That should make everyone feel better.
Barry P. Resnick
Orange
::
I’m happy Bob Padgett and his USC pals made it home after that ill-advised 1967 flight. Admittedly, different times, and we all have similar head-scratcher moments in our background. But you have to wonder: maybe Darwin was wrong...
Brent Wright
Valencia
::
Kudos to Gary Klein for his article on Lane Kiffin. There are few L.A. sports figures that have been more polarizing in the last few decades. However, at the end of the day, if Angelenos are truly honest with themselves, they want to see Kiffin succeed. Fight on, Lane!
Wayne Drake
Downey
Obscene at the Ravine
I went to Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night and enjoyed the game and all of the festivities immensely. However my enjoyment came to a crashing halt (no pun intended) when I tried getting out of the parking lot. Lot K was a preferred (?) parking lot charging $100, yet only had two exits leaving the lot. I was at a standstill for over an hour. For the increased fees, there should have been extra traffic controllers creating additional exits and managing the traffic flow.
Now I know why fans leave after the seventh inning. They want to get home before dawn. Perhaps the Dodgers were doing a public service by promoting public transportation. They definitely sold me on it.
Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills
::
I lucked out and got tickets to the World Series on Tuesday night. It was a beautiful, tight game. I wouldn’t have thought that anything could diminish the euphoria I felt when the Dodgers pulled off the win. Then I sat in my car, in my $100 preferred parking spot, unmoving, for a full hour. There were no directives telling you the way out. The only personnel I saw were stadium employees putting up arbitrary road blocks that kept hundreds of cars trapped in their individual lots, never letting anyone into the stream of traffic. An hour and a half after the game, I finally successfully made the half-mile sludge out of the stadium lot.
It was a chaotic scene, turning many happy fans angry and frustrated, and the Dodgers management should be ashamed. Oh, but these are the same guys that won’t lift a finger to get the TV situation fixed, I forgot.
Josh Clark
San Gabriel
::
Remember the run production, damage being inflicted and all the excitement generated by the “T&T” boys (Trout and Trumbo) of Orange County when both were with the Angels? Well, it looks like the “pixie dust” has now gone north and settled into the explosive bats of the latest “T n T” boys (Turner and Taylor) in Los Angeles and wearing Dodger Blue.
Dennis Lifton
Cypress
::
Here we go again, the Kobe Bryant attitude. You either win the last game you play, or the whole season’s a dismal failure — according to Bill Plasche’s cover story Tuesday.
The Dodgers’ season has already been a wonderful, warm-fuzzy success for legions of us fans. Just getting to the World Series is almost everything. For a week or two, it puts a lightness in our step and fulfillment in our sports hearts. If we don’t win it all this year, it’s certain that we’ll be a very strong team for years to come. And how can any person with an ounce of empathy not be a little warmed if the Astros win their first title ever, for their hurricane-ravaged city? It’s a complete win-win World Series, although we’re all pulling hard for the Blue.
But c’mon man, stop whining if we don’t happen to win the final game. It’s all good.
Pete Howard
San Luis Obispo
::
The Dodgers would have had a better chance of winning Game 2 if they would have summoned Fernando Valenzuela to pitch in the 11th — like Vin Scully did before the game — instead of bringing in Brandon McCarthy.
Ken Feldman
Los Angeles
::
I believe that Dylan Hernandez nailed it after Game 2 when he wrote that Dave Roberts’ use of the bullpen was “an assembly line of relievers.” After Hill left after four innings there was still a stretch to fill . Roberts used up his relievers as if they were auditioning. Nobody seemed to work up a sweat. It was more of a cameo appearance. I checked the Lakers game for a minute and didn’t realize that Stripling was used up. Highly regarded Watson made an appearance but it all would rest on Brandon’s shoulders.
The best laid plans do not always work . Maybe a twist on Shakespeare would go like this: Parting is such sweet sorrow; I’ll say goodbye til it be Morrow.
Ted La Mothe
long Beach
::
If you read Bill Plaschke’s “A scorching-hot opener,” you’d think only Kirk Gibson and Justin Turner were the only Dodgers in history to hit home runs in the playoffs. After hitting one sixth-inning home run in his first World Series game, Plaschke is ready to give Turner legendary status.
I know Plaschke needs something to write about, but before he proclaims Turner to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer he should look up “perspective” in the dictionary.
Ray McKown
Rancho Palos Verdes
::
Watching the World Series Game 1 postgame interviews with my son Larry and he said something interesting when Dave Roberts was speaking to the press. He said Roberts sounds like Obama. Made me think, Dave Roberts in 2020. He would have my vote.
Kevin Flynn
Simi Valley
::
It’s so nice to be able to watch the Dodgers on TV again. It’s even more gratifying to know that Spectrum Cable isn’t making a dime off of me while watching!
Dave Eng
Thousand Oaks
::
Having the Dodgers in the World Series but not having Vin Scully there to call the game is like having Christmas without the carols.
Nick Gonzales
Baldwin Park
::
Is it just me or does anyone else think John Smoltz is the smartest guy in the room? He doesn’t second-guess; he comes right up front with his opinions and observations and more times than not he appears to be right. What a knowledgeable baseball mind. Someone needs to hire him quick.
Bob Sands
La Habra
Rough start
Patrick Beverly is a thug. I thought that kind of play was gone when Bill Laimbeer left the NBA. Running into a stationary Lonzo Ball and sticking your face into his, and then, later, pushing Ball to the floor is not part of what I consider the beautiful game of basketball.
I know Beverly contends he was “schooling” Lonzo, but a thug is a thug. Please Mr. Beverly, play great defense that is a joy to see, but leave the thug home.
Gary Kazanjian
Hermosa Beach
::
In game number two, Lonzo did what Kobe could not do in 82 games as a rookie. Maybe LaVar is crazy, but maybe he’s crazy like a fox!
David Waldowski
Laguna Woods
Time to bolt
Are the “Los Angeles Chargers of San Diego” going to be on TV every Sunday? They had a devoted fan base in San Diego, but their greedy owner wanted the big city. Well, they got it. And now they can’t even fill a Pee-Wee stadium.
Dennis O’Connor
West Hollywood
::
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Mail: Sports Viewpoint
Los Angeles Times
202 W. 1st St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fax: (213) 237-4322
Email:
sports@latimes.com