Letters: Readers do their own post(season) mortem on the Dodgers

Like Adlai Stevenson (kids: Google him), it hurts too much to laugh, but I'm too old to cry.

I keep thinking about five things: Jansen's blown save in Game 2;. Kersh's failure in Game 5; getting Darvished twice; Turner batting around .130; and Bellinger striking out 29 times.

This is going to take a while to get over.

David Weber

West Hollywood

::

Congratulations to the Houston Astros and especially to the true co-MVPs for winning the World Series: Yu Darvish and Dave Roberts.

Greg Nersesyan

North Hollywood

::

If Darvish fails the Dodgers once, shame on Yu. If Darvish fails the Dodgers twice, shame on Dave Roberts.

Gail Rock

Santa Monica

::

The decision to start Yu Darvish, in spite of his prior lousy outing, will be long debated. If he had delivered just a few good innings, the Dodgers could have won 1-0, thanks to the Dodgers bullpen. However, one must not overlook the fact that the Astros’ bullpen came through as well, against a sluggish Dodgers offense and a maddening inability to get hits with men in scoring position when it really, really counted.

With all the chips on the table and no tomorrow, the Astros showed that they were clearly the better team.

Richard R. McCurdy

Burbank

::

Watching Game 7 was akin to witnessing a family member die in front of you for 31/2 hours. The team had no life five minutes into the game. But the Dodgers lost Game 7 because there never should've been a Game 7. Kenley Jansen choked away Game 2 and Clayton Kershaw choked away Game 5 and Dodger hitters choked throughout.

But this series falls at the feet of Dave Roberts. His refusal to manufacture runs. His refusal to move runners. His refusal to adjust the lineup. His refusal to actually manage the game on the field crushed the team. Sick and tired of hearing about 104 wins. When it mattered, they didn't win playoff game number 11.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

Houston: Yu had a problem.

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

::

Darvish Nightmare Scenario Part 2:

He signs with the Cubs and shuts down the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2018 NL Championship Series.

Bennett Beebe

Westwood

::

At least the Dodgers should be able to re-sign Darvish at a vastly reduced salary. Hmm, never mind.

Jeff Kandel

Los Angeles,

::

Lessons learned from Game 7:

1. Take your nose out of the computer.

2. Forget "the process."

3. Go look in the eyes of your pitchers and find out who wants to go out there and ram the ball down the throats of the opponents.

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

::

Andrew Friedman forgot to add one important chess piece in his brilliant sabermetric machine — Justin Verlander. Maybe spend a little more money next time and let go of a double-A prospect and L.A. would be holding the World Series trophy instead of Houston.

Bruce Laracuente

Whittier

::

The Astros lost 100 or more games in a season three times in the last 10 years. The organization respects its fans so little that it forced them to watch awful baseball for the better part of a decade while it built a winning team through high draft picks obtained essentially by losing on purpose.

The last time the Dodgers lost 100 or more games in a season? 1908. Thank you to the Dodgers organization for putting a competitive team on the field every year through smart drafting and visionary trades and free agent signings. We never have to stomach bad baseball and the World Series championship is going to be so much sweeter when it happens.

Greg Hanson

Long Beach

::

Why in the name of Brett Butler did Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger never think of dropping a bunt down the third base line?

Craig P. Fagan

San Diego

::

Cody Bellinger is surely hurting. But he should be reminded of Gil Hodges, the Dodgers’ greatest first baseman, who in 1952 went 0 for 21 in the World Series against the Yankees. One series does not define a ballplayer.

David Wilczynski

Manhattan Beach

::

Webster’s defines frustration as the inability to achieve something. That is incorrect; the definition should simply state "being a Dodgers fan."

Frustration is giving away Game 2 that would have cemented the series.

Frustration is Kershaw turning into his postseason version year after year.

Frustration is striking out 17 times on basically the same pitch instead of trying to adjust.

Frustration is the 3-4-5 hitters combining to hit less than .200.

And the most frustrating thing of all — another offseason of shows about the 1988 team.

Tom Krug

Playa del Rey

::

The Dodgers gave away Games 2 and 5 to the Astros. As Magic Johnson knows, the Lakers also handed two games to the Celtics in the 1984 NBA Finals, but then won the title three of the next four seasons.

Wait until next year.

Ken Feldman

Los Angeles

::

If Roger Kahn were to write a sequel about this season, would it be entitled "The Boys of Bummer?"

Herb Schoenberg

Tarzana

::