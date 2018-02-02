Letters: With Blake Griffin trade, it's the same old Clippers

The Clippers were universally known as the worst franchise in all of sports until finally they drafted a superstar that wouldn't bolt the first chance he got. Instead, he turned an unbelievably miserable franchise into one of the most exciting in the NBA, encouraging DeAndre Jordan to stay, and many others to come — turning this franchise into a perennial playoff contender. Certainly, their lack of success in the playoffs is horribly frustrating. But trading Blake Griffin, a possible Clippers lifer, an almost certain Hall of Famer, the guy who transformed a horrendous franchise into one worth watching, was a monumental mistake, an asinine move. I guess only the fans remember how awful they were before him.